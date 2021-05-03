The Abu Dhabi Governmental Services Unified System “Tamm” announced that 100% of the employees working in its centers located at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi have been vaccinated, as part of its relentless efforts to protect employees and customers and maintain public health and safety, in line with the procedures followed in the United Arab Emirates to reduce The spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and the acceleration of the full recovery phase.

Aisha Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Government Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “The completion of the vaccination of 100% of the service centers of the Tamm system in the cities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, as part of our commitment to continue applying the highest safety standards and following precautionary and preventive measures to eliminate the virus ( Covid-19) and ensuring the health and safety of employees, customers and all members of society.

Al-Marzouqi indicated that this step came to support national efforts aimed at reaching the stage of recovery and full recovery from the virus and the return to normalcy, based on the pioneering role played by Tamm service centers as a government interface and a unified window to provide the finest government services to customers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

She added: “We are all confident in the positive results that will be achieved by the national vaccination campaign that is being held at the level of the United Arab Emirates to limit the spread of the virus and encourage individuals to choose vaccination, in order to preserve the health of society, confirming the authority’s continuous endeavor to provide protection and safety means for customers of Tamm service centers to preserve On business continuity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi ».

The vaccination campaign comes as part of a package of precautionary measures and safety measures applied by the “Tamm” centers, which include ensuring that customers get a negative result from the “PCR” examination of the nose, not exceeding three days, before their visit to any of the “Tamm” centers, in addition to undergoing Employees and dealers need to measure body temperature before entering, with the need to download and activate the Al Hosn application.

Tamm centers are committed to applying the rules of social distancing between employees and in waiting areas designated for dealers, in conjunction with conducting daily cleaning and sterilization operations, and providing personal protective equipment and health and safety instructions, such as the necessity to wear masks and sterilize hands.

Abdul Aziz Al Kaabi, Director of Tamm Service Centers in the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “There is no doubt that the Coronavirus pandemic imposed exceptional circumstances on all countries and their governments, and the response of these governments varied and varied depending on the degree of their preparedness, and we in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi were ready to confront the pandemic, The digital infrastructure has played a vital role in launching many initiatives and programs to enable customers to complete their government services through digital channels.





