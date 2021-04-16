The distribution of food parcels was launched under the umbrella of the “100 Million Meals Campaign” – the largest campaign of its kind in the region to feed food during the blessed month of Ramadan in 20 Arab, African and Asian countries … in three of the twenty countries covered by the campaign, namely Jordan, Pakistan and Egypt.

Distributions began to target groups of low-income and lower-income families, orphans, widows, refugees and camp residents, in cooperation with regional and local partners for the 100 Million Meals Campaign organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program and the regional network of food banks.

The start of the distribution of food parcels coincides with the influx of donations and cash contributions to the 100 million meals campaign immediately after its launch, two days before the start of the blessed month of Ramadan, in a way that exceeds expectations, as philanthropists from institutions, companies, businessmen and community members compete inside and outside the UAE to contribute. In the campaign that translates an essential part of the values ​​of the UAE and its humanitarian policies in extending a helping hand, relief and support for the needy and the afflicted, spreading goodness, and mitigating the effects of crises, disasters, challenges and suffering for various peoples of the world without exception.

The “100 Million Meals Campaign” opens the door to doing good in the month of goodness before the white hands of individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen and all segments of society and economic actors to participate in devoting the values ​​of giving in the holy month, in coordination and partnership with the regional network of food banks, the World Food Program and the relevant institutions. In the countries covered by the campaign in the Arab, African and Asian countries.

In implementation of its partnership with the 100 Million Meals Campaign, the United Nations World Food Program undertakes the task of delivering the necessary food aid to the refugee camps and the rest of the target groups in Jordan throughout the campaign, in order to achieve the goals of the campaign seeking to support the needy in lower-income communities and provide food aid directly to them, especially In light of the crises globally associated with hunger and malnutrition.

As a strategic partner of the 100 Million Meals Campaign, the World Food Program will distribute hundreds of thousands of food vouchers to beneficiaries through cash transfers and vouchers, for a period ranging from one to two months in Jordan, in addition to Palestine and Bangladesh.

The use of cash vouchers with biometric identification has proven to achieve a higher level of food security among the target groups, by helping beneficiaries to access a varied and nutritious diet, giving them the opportunity to choose priority needs, and providing benefits to both the seller and the buyer through The injection of capital into local markets and economies. The regional network of food banks also contributes to the distribution of food parcels to target groups in Jordan, as an umbrella for food banks in 13 of the twenty countries covered by the campaign, and in partnership with the Jordan Food Bank, as the network works to support the 100 million meals campaign through the distribution of items. Food in the various countries covered by the campaign, in cooperation with local food banks in these countries.

In a related context, the “100 million meals campaign” through the office of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment in Pakistan, in cooperation with the country’s embassy, ​​began distributing meals to target groups in Pakistan.

The first distributions took place in 3 villages and neighborhoods of the city of Islamabad. The foodstuffs were distributed including flour, rice, lentils, red beans, sugar, edible oil, dates and tea. In Egypt, distributions of food parcels began to target groups in specific regions in the republic, in order to provide food security for these groups, and they operate throughout the holy month.

To ensure that this food support reaches the deserving groups, the 100 million meals campaign, after its launch in Egypt, cooperates with the regional network of food banks, the Egyptian Food Bank, and a number of charities in Egypt, under the supervision and follow-up of the Ministry of Social Solidarity and its affiliated directorates in all governorates of the Republic.

The food parcels that started the campaign of 100 million meals distributed in Egypt in cooperation with the Egyptian Food Bank include basic foodstuffs that can be stored without the need for refrigeration, such as rice, oil, beans, beans and flour, while the food parcels that are distributed to families are sufficient to prepare between 240 and 300 meals. Throughout the month of Ramadan.

It is noteworthy that the partnership between the 100 million meals campaign and each of the United Nations World Food Program and the regional network of food banks represents a guarantee that the food support provided by the campaign throughout the holy month of Ramadan reaches the widest possible segment and makes a tangible positive difference in the lives of the beneficiaries. A million meals “from the experiences of each of the World Food Program and the regional network of food banks, their field operations and the scope of their work at the regional and international levels to enhance the success of the campaign, which also expands the horizons of its cooperation to include many stakeholders and relief, humanitarian and charitable organizations in the twenty countries covered by the campaign in the continents of Africa and Asia