The UAE has about 60 million mangroves spread over an area of ​​183 square kilometres, to protect the coastline and support biodiversity in the region.

Capable of capturing 43,000 tons of carbon emissions, the mangrove forests in the UAE are a vital emissions sink.

That is why the country has strengthened its ambitions to expand the cover of these forests by increasing the cultivation of mangroves to more than 100 million additional trees by 2030.