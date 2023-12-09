Dean of Scientific Research at Sultan Qaboos University and member of the Steering Committee for Climate Change in the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Ghazi bin Ali Al-Rawas, confirmed that his country aspires to plant 100 million mangrove trees on the coasts by 2030.

Al-Rawas said, on the sidelines of his participation in the meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Expo City Dubai, that “mangroves represent great environmental importance, a marine vital artery, and natural treasures with many environmental, economic, and tourism benefits. They are also natural stores for absorbing carbon, and contribute to ridding… “The beaches contain pollutants and reduce the temperature and humidity of the climate.”

He added that “his country’s participation among the participating states in the climate summit in the UAE comes in order to review the Sultanate’s policies to reach zero carbon neutrality by 2050, and reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gases,” referring to national efforts in using clean energy and investments in green hydrogen, in order to Confronting climate change.

Al-Rawas pointed out that the Ministry of Energy signed several agreements with international energy companies in the hydrogen sector, within the Sultanate’s pavilion in Expo City Dubai, noting that the pavilion represents an opportunity to learn about national initiatives and contributions in the fields of clean energy, which benefit the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Gulf and Arab region.

The participation of the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion comes under the slogan “Oman is a Sustainable Future,” by focusing on the sustainability of natural resources, exploiting clean energy such as wind and solar energy to produce electricity, and working to accelerate the pace of hydrogen production, in which it is investing more than 30 billion dollars.