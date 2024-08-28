Kabul (Agencies)

The European Union said that since 2024, it has provided 100 million euros in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, equivalent to about 111 million dollars, according to the Afghan Khaama Press news agency yesterday.

Eric Mamer, spokesman for the European Commission in Brussels, said that aid was being provided to the Afghan people through EU partner organisations.

Since 15 August 2021, the European Union has continued to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. At the same time, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that 23.7 million people in Afghanistan will need humanitarian assistance this year.

In another context, the World Health Organization reported an increase in the number of cases of some diseases in Afghanistan during the month of July, compared to the previous month.

The World Health Organization announced in a report that the number of suspected measles cases increased by 20% during the month of July, the number of suspected cases of acute diarrhea increased by 67%, and the number of cases of acute respiratory diseases increased by 20%.

According to the report, the number of suspected measles cases in July reached 7,779, an increase of more than 21% compared to June.