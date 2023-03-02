The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signed two new cooperation agreements with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at a value of approximately 46 million dirhams ($12.5 million) to support the forcibly displaced, under which the largest humanitarian institution in the region will raise its contributions to UNHCR’s efforts to 100 million dirhams. Approximately ($27.2 million), to provide support to refugee and displaced communities in less fortunate parts of the world.

Under the new cooperation, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, through its initiative “One Billion Meals”; The largest in the region to provide food support to the poor, the needy, vulnerable groups of children, refugees, the displaced, and those affected by disasters and crises in 50 countries, an additional 19.5 million dirhams ($ 5.3 million) to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, to support its efforts in refugee camps in Bangladesh, and relief for the displaced In Pakistan, in addition to supporting a project for sustainable agriculture, facilitating safe access to healthy meals, providing nearly 27 million meals from the “One Billion Meals” campaign, and reaching more than 167 thousand beneficiaries in the two countries.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives will also provide an additional 26.5 million dirhams ($7.2 million) for UNHCR, among other forms of support and assistance for food aid programs supervised by the UNHCR.

The new cooperation agreement was signed by the Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, in the presence of the Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Office, Sarah Al Nuaimi, and the representative of the High Commissioner. For the United Nations Refugee Agency in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Adviser to the High Commissioner, Khalid Khalifa, and Director of the External Relations Department at UNHCR, Dominique Hyde, at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva.

The Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Mohammed Al-Gergawi, stressed the importance of international partnerships to face global humanitarian challenges and crises, especially the challenge of hunger, which is exacerbating as an urgent crisis and afflicting more than 800 million people around the world, and threatens the lives of hundreds of millions of children, refugees and displaced persons in lesser regions. luck.

He added, “Giving and sustaining the impact of humanitarian initiatives is an institutional culture in the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the society and the UAE, and it continues with the directives of the wise leadership, to enhance the future of humanitarian work, and to consolidate the UAE’s position as a platform for global humanitarian initiatives aimed at, whether through a series of food support initiatives, Including the (100 million meals) campaign in 2021, and the (1 billion meals) initiative in 2022, or through contributions made to United Nations organizations and programs around the world.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, appreciated the support of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for humanitarian response operations, praising the partnerships with the Foundation as a model for sharing responsibilities.

He said: “Wars, persecution, human rights abuses, and the climate emergency force many people to forcibly flee their homes daily, in search of safety and support to meet their basic needs. They need protection, support and solidarity.” Grandi added, “We are grateful for the contributions of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, and for the support and solidarity they provide.”

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives had made previous contributions to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, amounting to 11.2 million meals, at a value of 9.5 million dirhams ($2.6 million), as part of the “100 million meals” campaign that it organized in 2021, and reached more than 47 countries.

This was followed by the Foundation’s provision of AED 20.5 million ($5.6 million) to the UNHCR as part of the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” campaign, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in January 2022, to support refugees in the Arab region and Africa, and to provide aid and support for them to face the harsh conditions in cold season.

Then came the Foundation’s allocation of AED 24 million ($6.5 million) to UNHCR through its “One Billion Meals” initiative, which in 2022 provided nutritional support to vulnerable groups of children, refugees and displaced persons in 50 countries, through 29.72 million meals.

The new contribution supports the provision of meals for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, equivalent to 9.2 million dirhams ($2.5 million), or 13 million meals, and supports a sustainable agriculture project provided by UNHCR to enable many in Bangladesh to provide a sustainable source of food for their families.

The latest statistics indicate that there are nearly one million Rohingya refugees, 490 thousand, including children, in camps concentrated in southeastern Bangladesh.

In parallel, the contribution of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to UNHCR includes providing safe access to food in Pakistan, with a value of 10.3 million dirhams ($2.8 million), or the equivalent of 11.8 million meals; Through the “One Billion Meals” initiative, provided to the displaced in Pakistan, who were forced by floods to leave their homes.