Yesterday, the activities of the 16th edition of the “Najah” educational exhibition began in Abu Dhabi, which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and will continue until tomorrow, October 18, with the participation of 100 universities and educational institutions from inside and outside the country, competing to attract students. By highlighting its latest educational programs in the field of undergraduate and higher education.

The exhibition witnesses a wide participation from Emirati universities, as well as international universities, in addition to the presence of representatives of embassies and consultants in the education sector, to provide advice on higher education options, visa issuance processes and travel procedures. Artificial intelligence, information technology, clean energy, agriculture and environment, education, and economics, in addition to tourism and hospitality.

The organizers of the “Najah” exhibition stressed that the exhibition is committed to helping students residing in the UAE achieve their goals at the university level and their careers, as it gives them the opportunity to explore the options available in the field of higher education, whether in foreign or local universities.

During its participation, Zayed University provided advice and guidance to all visitors to the university’s platform, and provided a comprehensive introduction to 20 programs offered by the university.

While those responsible for the Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s pavilion brief students on the available majors in the fields of medicine, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and information about jobs focused on emerging technologies in the future.

Khalifa University offers more than 15 doctoral programs, in addition to a Doctor of Medicine program, 17 master’s programs, and 16 bachelor’s programs.

The students also had the opportunity to meet with faculty and administrative staff at Abu Dhabi University, to learn about the latest various academic programs for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Meanwhile, Mohammed bin Zayed University confirmed that it is keeping pace with its participation in the exhibition of the success of the needs of secondary and postgraduate students, to introduce its scientific programs and academic courses.

8 Japanese universities

NAJAH witnessed wide participation from Japanese educational institutions, with the aim of encouraging Emirati students to develop their education and academic experience in Japan, where representatives from universities were found to attract some of the brightest students from Emirati high schools and universities to continue their education in Japan. The pavilion of the State of Japan in the exhibition included five Japanese universities, including Hiroshima University, Joshibe University of Art and Design, Kyoto University of Advanced Sciences, Kyushu University, in addition to Nagoya University of Commerce and Business, while three other universities will attend the online event, including Ritsumeikan University and Aizu University. and Waseda University.