Early season meeting

2024 for motorcycling enthusiasts will open with very pleasant news: the In fact, the always eagerly awaited event will take place again on 12 and 13 January 100 km of champions. The event organized every year at the spectacular Valentino Rossi Ranch, which traditionally took place at the end of the calendar year, this time is moved to the first days of the new year, as a sort of special opening gala of the season.

The two days of challenges organized by the Doctor and the entire working group of the VR46 Academy also this year collected a entry list of absolute respect. There are 41 riders, including Rossi, who will compete in the various tests that make this race a real mini-Olympics on dirt track. Headlights focused mainly, as well as on #46, on reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaiawho returns to the saddle after the second MotoGP title won in November in Valencia.

Challenge between champions

Also present most anticipated debutant of the season which is about to begin, that is Pedro Acosta. The Spaniard, Moto2 champion, is expected to make his debut in the top class and promises to already be competitive for prestigious results. The neo-hondista also arrives from the queen category Luca Marinithe neo-ducatista Franco Morbidelli And Marco Bezzecchiexpected in his season of consecration after holding his own against the Bagnaia-Martin duo for two thirds of the last championship.

Among the names most loved by the public there is also that of Danilo Petrucciwho will bring to the Ranch all his experience gained in many different categories tested in recent years.