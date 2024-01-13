Valentine Rossi and Luca Marini they won the ninth edition of the 100km of Championsat the end of a thrilling head-to-head with the couple formed by Celestino Vietti and Elia Bartolini.

Rossi and Marini completed the 50 laps of the race in 1h45'54″140, preceding Vietti-Bartolini by 2″488 and the pair of Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Migno by 1'15″. In fourth position Moreira-Cardus – the last at full speed – followed by Foggia-Di Giannantonio. In the top 10 Bagnaia-Bezzecchi, Artigas-Halbert, Fernandez-Chareyre, Pasini-Farioli and Rabat-Ottaviani.

For Marini this is a splendid double after the success in yesterday's Americana. Here are some moments of the race shared by the Doctor on social media.

Yesterday Marini prevailed in a four-way final against Morbidelli, Rossi and Bartolini. Even though he wasn't at 100% he managed to win the Americana: for the #10 it was the first victory on Honda, although naturally in an unofficial race. For those that count in the palmarès, Marini is waiting for the 2024 season, in which he will make his debut on the Japanese bike just left by Marc Marquez.