The formula is the same as in the last editions: we start on friday 25 starting in the morning with qualifying for the definition of the order on the grid, and in the evening with the Americana race in the now iconic double oval of the Motor Ranch of Tavullia brightly lit. Saturday is the day of the 100Km race: after the morning warm-up, the race starts at 14:00 in which the 40 participants, organized in pairs, will compete throughout the afternoon. Everything will end with the final award ceremony. The line-up of riders who will participate in the 2022 100Km is, as always, of the highest level, and this time too it has the flavor of a real world championship race. In fact, the event will see the participation of all the riders of the VR46 Riders Academy, including the new MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia, the “Rookie of the year” Marco Bezzecchi, and many other leading names in MotoGP and professional motorcycling. .

Here is the list of pilots/friends/rivals invited by Valentino Rossi who will participate with him in the 100km: Francesco “Pecco” BagnaiaFranco Morbidelli, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Rins, Jorge Martin, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Tito Rabat, Celestino Vietti, Niccolò Antonelli, Pedro Acosta, Albert Arenas, Augusto Fernandez, Manuel Gonzalez, Mattia Pasini, Alessandro Zaccone, Andrea Migno, Alberto Surra, Xavier Artigas, Elia Bartolini, Filippo Farioli, Stefano Manzi, Lorenzo Baldassarri , Axel Bassani, Lorenzo Gabellini, Alessandro Gramigni, Michael Rinaldi, Sammy Halbert, Marco Belli, Federico Fuligni, Filippo Fuligni, Raffaele De Rosa, Matteo Ferrari, Alex Salvini, Matteo Patacca, Gautier Paulin, Ferran Cardus.

The 2021 and 2019 editions were won by the Valentino Rossi-Luca Marini duo, the 2018 edition by Rossi-Morbidelli, the 2017 edition by Morbidelli-Pasini, and the 2016 edition by Rossi-Marini.