The 100 Km of Champions is one of the most anticipated events of the winter, Valentino Rossi's Ranch hosts some of the biggest stars of motorcycling today and in the future, and this year it is a warm-up before restarting with testing and the season . The race weekend has already gotten underway, with the first free practices taking place yesterday morning, while the Americana took place in the late afternoon, won by Luca Marini.

It is the young driver from Tavullia who wins the elimination heat, beating Diogo Moreira and Valentino Rossi. Marini thus achieved his first victory aboard the Honda, before attempting an assault with the RC213V in MotoGP. In the meantime, Maro he took the satisfaction of taking the Americana, which will also decide the lineup of the endurance race scheduled today.

Photo by: VR46 Riders Academy VR46 Riders Academy

The Americana regulations provide for a division into two groups: in the first Remy Gardner and Ferran Cardus prevailed; therefore, they joined the second group of the fastest, who fought for the victory. In the final, Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi started from the front row, but Marini came out on top, ahead of the Portuguese Moto3 rider and the Doctor. Fourth was an excellent Danilo Petrucci riding a 500 2-stroke.

Endurance will be staged today, the actual 100 km which will be run in pairs. Here are the pairs for this race:

Valentino Rossi – Luca Marini

Francesco Bagnaia – Marco Bezzecchi

Franco Morbidelli – Andrea Migno

Celestino Vietti – Elia Bartolini

Diogo Moreira – Ferran Cardus

Danilo Petrucci – Andrea Verona

Tatsuki Suzuki – Mattia Casadei

Matteo Gabarrini – Marco Gaggi

Xavier Artigas – Sammy Halbert

Tim Neave – Tom Neave

Mattia Pasini – Filippo Farioli

Fabio Di Giannantonio – Dennis Foggia

Augusto Fernandez – Thomas Chareyre

Manuel Gonzalez – Ivan Ortola

Nicola Fabio Carraro – Matteo Bertelle

Alessandro Zaccone – Andrea Mantovani

Michael Ruben Rinaldi – Lorenzo Gabellini

Filippo Fuligni – Alberto Surra

Esteve Rabat – Luca Ottaviani

Remy Gardner – Pedro Acosta

Marco Belli – Antonio Rueda