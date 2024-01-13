The 100 Km of Champions is one of the most anticipated events of the winter, Valentino Rossi's Ranch hosts some of the biggest stars of motorcycling today and in the future, and this year it is a warm-up before restarting with testing and the season . The race weekend has already gotten underway, with the first free practices taking place yesterday morning, while the Americana took place in the late afternoon, won by Luca Marini.
It is the young driver from Tavullia who wins the elimination heat, beating Diogo Moreira and Valentino Rossi. Marini thus achieved his first victory aboard the Honda, before attempting an assault with the RC213V in MotoGP. In the meantime, Maro he took the satisfaction of taking the Americana, which will also decide the lineup of the endurance race scheduled today.
Photo by: VR46 Riders Academy
VR46 Riders Academy
The Americana regulations provide for a division into two groups: in the first Remy Gardner and Ferran Cardus prevailed; therefore, they joined the second group of the fastest, who fought for the victory. In the final, Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi started from the front row, but Marini came out on top, ahead of the Portuguese Moto3 rider and the Doctor. Fourth was an excellent Danilo Petrucci riding a 500 2-stroke.
Endurance will be staged today, the actual 100 km which will be run in pairs. Here are the pairs for this race:
Valentino Rossi – Luca Marini
Francesco Bagnaia – Marco Bezzecchi
Franco Morbidelli – Andrea Migno
Celestino Vietti – Elia Bartolini
Diogo Moreira – Ferran Cardus
Danilo Petrucci – Andrea Verona
Tatsuki Suzuki – Mattia Casadei
Matteo Gabarrini – Marco Gaggi
Xavier Artigas – Sammy Halbert
Tim Neave – Tom Neave
Mattia Pasini – Filippo Farioli
Fabio Di Giannantonio – Dennis Foggia
Augusto Fernandez – Thomas Chareyre
Manuel Gonzalez – Ivan Ortola
Nicola Fabio Carraro – Matteo Bertelle
Alessandro Zaccone – Andrea Mantovani
Michael Ruben Rinaldi – Lorenzo Gabellini
Filippo Fuligni – Alberto Surra
Esteve Rabat – Luca Ottaviani
Remy Gardner – Pedro Acosta
Marco Belli – Antonio Rueda
#Champions #Marini #wins #Americana #Honda
Leave a Reply