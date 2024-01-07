Valentino Rossi's Ranch in Tavullia is a usual meeting place for training of the Academy riders, but also the scene of the now famous 100 Km of Champions, a fixed event which this year will be held on 12 and 13 January. Postponed by a month compared to the usual date (in the first years it was held between November and December), the event sees the presence of many champions and motorcycling stars, and in 2024 it will not be different.

Valentino Rossi will open the doors of the Ranch to 39 riders (40 including the Doctor), who will compete in teams in the race to be held between the curves of the structure on the outskirts of Tavullia. There are many names that figure well in MotoGP, such as Augusto Fernandez, but also in the lower classes of the prototype championship. Unmissable Pecco Bagnaia, reigning World Champion, together with the other drivers of the VR46 Academy. Here are Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Marco Bezzecchi, Celestino Vietti, Andrea Migno, Alberto Surra. Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is not part of the Academy, but has been with the VR46 team in MotoGP since 2024, also participates.

The list of participants, announced just yesterday evening on the VR social profiles, also includes important international names, starting with Pedro Acosta, who is participating for the second consecutive year and this time as the reigning Moto2 champion. The ninth edition, therefore, is truly rich and ranges from MotoGP to Superbike, passing through CIV and Flat Track, without forgetting MotoE, BSB and Supermoto. Many of the big names come from abroad, in addition to the most well-known names, there are the two Moto3 stars Xavier Artigas and Diogo Moreira, but also Ivan Ortola and José Antonio Rueda, together with the Australian Remy Gardner, 2021 Moto2 champion and GRT standard bearer in Superbikes.

Below is the complete entry list of participants in the 100 Km of Champions: Valentino Rossi, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Augusto Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Celestino Vietti, Pedro Acosta, Filippo Farioli, Diogo Moreira, Matteo Bertelle, Xavier Artigas , Andrea Migno, Matteo Gabarrini, Sammy Halbert, Tito Rabat, Elia Bartolini, Mattia Casadei, Nicola Carraro, Alessandro Zaccone, Alberto Surra, Ivan Ortolá, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Mattia Pasini, Joseé Antonio Rueda, Manuel Gonzalez, Tatsuki Suzuki, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Filippo Fuligni, Luca Ottaviani, Danilo Petrucci, Remy Gardner, Tom Neave, Tim Neave, Ferran Cardus, Lorenzo Gabellini, Marco Belli, Dennis Foggia, Andrea Verona, Thomas Chareyre, Andrea Mantovani.