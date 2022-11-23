Two reigning world champions and a whopping eight riders who raced in MotoGP this season. If there is an edition in which the now traditional year-end challenge of the Tavullia Ranch deserves the name of 100 km of champions, it is undoubtedly the eighth one, which will be staged on 25 and 26 November.

The entry list is one that really gives you the creeps: in addition to the legend Valentino Rossi, who as always will do the honors of the house, there will in fact be present the new world champion of the premier class Pecco Bagnaia, but also that of Moto2, Augusto Fernandez.

Of course, all the bearers of the VR46 Riders Academy could not be missing, led by the other MotoGP riders Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli, but also accompanied by Niccolò Antonelli, Stefano Manzi, Andrea Migno, Alberto Surra and Celestino Vietti.

The MotoGP contingent will also be represented by Ducatisti Fabio Di Giannantonio and Jorge Martin, as well as by the winner of two of the last three races of the 2022 season, namely Alex Rins. They are joined by two who have recently greeted the premier class, but have done a lot for tricolor motorcycling, namely Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci.

Mattia Pasini is inevitable, but among the new names, Pedro Acosta undoubtedly stands out, former Moto3 world champion in 2021 and considered one of the stars of the future. The list is really long and you can consult it in its entirety in the post below, which was disclosed by VR46 in the afternoon.