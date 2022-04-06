Home page world

Of: Fairy Halberstadt

100 km/h on the freeway to save fuel and thus energy? Transport Minister Volker Wissing now smashes this proposal with a very simple justification. (Iconic image) © Langenstrassen/dpa

One way to import less oil from Russia would be a speed limit. Transport Minister Volker Wissing makes a curious counter-argument.

Kassel – The persistent Ukraine conflict* causes electricity, gas and energy prices to rise. Fuel prices are also climbing to a record high. For this reason calls for the party leader of the Greens, Ricarda Lang, a speed limit on German roads*. Lang told the editorial network Germany: “The dependence on Russian gas, Russian oil and Russian coal has made us massively vulnerable. We have to do everything we can to get out of there as quickly as possible.” A temporary speed limit would be one way of reducing costs.

If this proposal by the Greens is implemented, it means that every car driver would save 70 euros in three months. All in all, this adds up to almost 4.5 billion euros in the end. The Greens are not the only ones supporting this idea. Chief Executive of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy, also comment on the speed limit. “From now on we have to pay even more attention to energy consumption. That’s why we advocate checking a speed limit now. This would allow us to immediately leverage potential savings.” Luisa Neubauer, climate activist at Fridays for Future, is also in favor of a speed limit.

Too few signs: Volker Wissing makes a curious argument against speed limits

Meanwhile, there are dissenting voices from the FDP, writes Der Spiegel. Federal Finance Minister and party leader Christian Lindner speaks of a lack of time for ideological debates in times of crises like this corona* pandemic or the Ukraine war. Daniela Kluckert (FDP) also speaks out against this and refers to the relief package for citizens. “We did not explicitly agree on a speed limit on motorways in the coalition agreement, and this decision stands,” she emphasized to the Handelsblatt.

Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing, on the other hand, justifies his rejection of a temporary speed limit with a curious argument. In an interview with the Frankfurter Morgenpost, he says: “It involves a great deal of effort. You would have to put up appropriate signs if you do this for three months and then take them down again. We don’t have that many signs in stock.” The interview appeared in the newspaper on Tuesday (05.04.2022). (Fee Halberstadt) *hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.