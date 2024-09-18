The Emirates Institute of Finance, in cooperation with the Human Resources Department of the Government of Fujairah and the Fujairah Government Excellence Program, announced the provision of 100 jobs for national cadres, offered by 20 entities and institutions at the “Ithraa” employment fair in the banking and financial sector during the employment fair that will be launched on September 26 at the “Double Tree by Hilton” Hotel in Fujairah, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The exhibition targets holders of high school certificates and higher qualifications in the fields of business administration, economics, accounting and information technology. It also aims to enhance Emiratisation in the financial sector, which is one of the most important tributaries of the national economy, and encourage young people to engage in this vital sector. The exhibition also seeks to build a bridge of communication between new graduates, experienced people and leading financial companies and institutions in the country.

The exhibition opens up broad horizons for national cadres, as it provides an ideal platform for immediate job interviews and advanced training opportunities, ensuring that applicants acquire the skills necessary to lead this vital sector.

Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, stated that with the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the “Ithra” exhibition is being hosted in the emirate to support and enhance Emiratisation efforts, in line with the Fujairah government’s strategic plan that contributes to supporting this vital sector with the efficiency of its national cadres.

He stated that the exhibition is a gateway between financial institutions, graduates and qualified individuals in various fields, such as economics, business administration, information technology and accounting.

For her part, Director General of the Emirates Institute of Finance, Noura Al Balooshi, confirmed that the institute seeks, within the objectives of the national strategy for the banking and financial sector, to enhance the competitiveness of the sector, empower and qualify Emirati cadres to join leadership positions, and empower them by providing various training opportunities.

She called on young citizens to visit the exhibition, meet companies, and benefit from the available jobs and training opportunities that will open up future prospects for them.