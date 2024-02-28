The truth behind product labels: when '100% Italian' hides a different reality

In recent times, there has been increasing attention from consumers on the origin of food products, among these, the wording “100% Italian” is a guarantee for those who buy a product which promises authenticity and quality. However, some cases have highlighted a less clear reality than it might seem when talking about Italian authenticity.

In particular, a video that went viral on social media he showed how some food products advertised as “100% Italian” do not fully correspond to this description. The video in question was shared on Facebook by Domenico. “A classic example of how consumers are SCAMMED!“, headlines Domenico. While a sign states that the pasta is “100% Italian”, the label on the package reveals a different truth. In fact, next to the words 'country of origin of the wheat' is written 'EU and non-EU'. This means that the wheat with which the pasta was produced is not Italian

Therefore, although the label may declare that the product is completely Italian, ingredients may come from various sources, including other countries in the European Union and, in some cases, from countries outside the EU. Sellers, aware of the appeal of Italianness, sometimes use misleading wording to attract customers eager for authentic, high-quality products, who are also willing to pay more to savor an authentic piece of Italy.

A discovery that raises doubts abouteffective transparency in the food sector and marketing practices. Currently, legislation allows a product to be labeled as “Italian” even if the ingredients are not entirely of Italian origin, as long as the manufacturing process takes place in the country. It is therefore necessary for consumers to pay attention to the labels of food products and inform themselves about their origin.