KIMM researchers have announced a new method for creating large-scale transparent displays at low cost. The result of this research is the Nano Transparent Screen (NTS)a 100-inch screen made of a film as thin as a human hair that uses titanium dioxide (TiO₂) nanoparticles. These particles, according to the researchers, should guarantee durability and optical quality.

TiO₂ nanoparticles, evenly distributed throughout the film, ensure clear images even when viewed from a wide angle of 170 degrees. The transparency of the screen can be adjusted to suit the surrounding environment, providing maximum detail when it is most opaque. In addition, NTS is highly reflective of directional light, producing sharp images when illuminated by a powerful projector.

An image of the transparent screen provided by KIMM

In collaboration with the private company Meta2People, KIMM has commercialized this innovative screen. The NTS is produced through a roll-to-roll processin which the film is treated with TiO₂ nanoparticles. This process is not only economical, but also adaptable to existing production conditions, allowing the screen to be produced at a tenth of the cost of traditional transparent OLED screens.

The versatility of NTS also extends to its applications: thanks to its resistance to extreme temperatures, it can be used both indoors and outdoors. It can be integrated into various products such as transparent displays in commercial environments, smart windows for buildings and promotional displays.

Principal investigator Jun-Ho Jeong emphasized the innovative fusion of nanomaterials and nanomanufacturing technologies with existing IT technologies in the creation of NTS. The KIMM team now aims to further improve the quality of NTS and promote its widespread adoption.

