Tunisia (agencies)

The security authorities in Tunisia announced the arrest of about 100 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa on the coast of Sfax, in an attempt to illegally immigrate to Italy.

Yesterday, the National Guard reported that it had seized irregular migrants in two separate sailings in Sfax, which is a major magnet for irregular migration activities and human smugglers. The region and other Tunisian cities include tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries, in an attempt to cross to the northern bank of the Mediterranean Sea.

Sfax suffers from the presence of large numbers of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries who wish to cross the maritime borders towards Europe, as the city is not far from the coasts of Malta and the Italian island of Sicily.

Over the past two months, the Tunisian Navy has succeeded in reducing the flow of migrants to nearby Italian islands, after their numbers reached record levels this year until last August.