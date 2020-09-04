The new edition of Global Talents Digital will be held online on September 4-6. At the international event, 100 participants from 34 countries and territories united to reveal the topic of sustainability to the audience. The event is held with the support and participation of the largest non-profit organizations from around the world: Fashion Revolution, Global Fashion Exchange (UK); Second Wind Foundation (Russia); Redress Design Award (Hong Kong, China); Impact Fashion Show, Remake, The Sustainable Angle (USA); Fashion Takes Action (Canada); XSProject (Indonesia); Good On You (Australia) and others who are actively promoting the ideas of sustainable development in the field of fashion.

The largest regional fashion weeks on three continents come together for this online event dedicated to ethical fashion and the sustainability of the textile industry. The National Fashion Chamber in collaboration with Japan Fashion Week Organization, South African Fashion Week, Kampala Fashion Week, Lagos Fashion Week, São Paolo Fashion Week, Indonesian Fashion Designers Association, Fashion Design Council of India and others will present 65 brands from 23 countries operating in one or more areas such as upcycling, recycling, ethical fashion, slow fashion, zero waste and digital wear.

Global Talents Digital will broadcast live on the largest social network in Russia and the CIS In contact with, as well as on 100 Russian and foreign online platforms around the world. Tencent Video and Tencent Fashion will be the exclusive partners of the event in China.

Designers of real and digital clothes, second-hand clothes, artists, startups, NGOs, AR, digital models and dozens of collaborations. Why else is it worth visiting Global Talents Digital virtually?

Don’t get bored: augmented reality, Instagram-masks, see now buy now

Video presentations by sustainable designers will contain AR elements. In augmented reality, viewers will be able to find out the composition of products, see how fashion affects the world and nature, and also view the collections of designers on digital avatars. It will be possible to make online purchases of sustainable clothes right during the broadcasts.

Global Talents Digital members have partnered with MOD, a digital clothing platform, to create slogans, patterns and various images that can be transferred to their clothing directly from the app, thereby supporting the idea of ​​smart consumption. Also, especially for the event, the participants of Global Talents Digital created masks for Instagram Stories: users of the social network can try on a bag or an unusual accessory, apply makeup or add an inspiring quote directly to their clothes: “Reuse or refuse” offers XSProject, Global Fashion Exchange recalls “SWAPPERTUNITY”Fashion Takes Action chooses “Progress over Perfection”, The Second Wind Foundation prefers “Wear slow” – masks will be available in a special section of the official Instagram account @mbfwrussia…

Day of Moscow Designers

On September 4, Moscow brands will present sustainable collections at Global Talents Digital. An international expert council selected 10 designers from Moscow to participate in the event. The Moscow Designers Day program includes 3 live broadcasts of shows by SL1P, RCP 4.5, SEMILETOVA designers and 7 video presentations of the brands SERAYA, RigRaiser, ATUMATU, RADICAL CHIC, BLANC, KREMLYAKOVA, HOLY MHPI * by MOSCOW ART INDUSTRIAL INSTITUTE. The stylists of the MONE salon network, with the support of the MONE PROFESSIONAL brand, will create trendy images of models for live-stream shows.

The international expert council includes Olga Mikhailovskaya, program manager of the National Chamber of Fashion Global Talents, fashion commentator (Vogue Russia, Kommersant), creator of the @frontfashion Telegram channel, founder of Front Fashion School, Russia; Sara Sozzani-Maino, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Italian Vogue, Head of Vogue Talents (Italy), Brand Ambassador of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, Italy; Danilo Venturi, Director of Polimoda, Italy; Katsuma Mori, the owner of the BUNKER TOKYO store (among Russian brands, Sputnik 1985, SVARKA, VOLCHOK, etc. are represented in it) and the RIVERHEAD showroom (such brands as Sowhat ?, SOVETSKY1917, SSANAYA TRYAPKA are represented) in the Harajuku quarter, Tokyo, Japan; Eduardo Garcia, founder of F * cking Young magazine, Spain; Andrea Selvey, an international expert with twenty years of experience in menswear, now leads the worldwide procurement of menswear for the Luisa via Roma concept store in Florence, Italy; Rose Langenbein, fashion consultant for brands and online retailers, Germany; Patrick Duffy, Founder of Global Fashion Exchange, Co-founder of the SwapChain and Circular Fashion Summit, UK; Katie Dominy, co-founder of ARTSTHREAD, a leading digital platform for aspiring designers and artists, UK. The Day of Moscow Designers will be held with the support of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of the city of Moscow and the Agency for Creative Industries. The expert council will be joined by a strategic development consultant from Paris, Evelyn Mora, founder of Helsinki Fashion Week and the DIGITAL VILLAGE io Metaverse, as a sustainability expert. She will rate Global Talents Digital members in a special post-event review.

Live broadcasts of the shows without guests will be held at the sites of Mercedes-Benz dealerships “Avilon Legend” and “Panavto”. Electric mobility is one of the key aspects of Daimler AG’s sustainable business strategy. As part of the Ambition 2039 strategy, Mercedes-Benz is working to offer a new fleet of zero-CO₂ passenger cars in 20 years. Transparency is an important aspect of sustainable mobility. This is why Mercedes-Benz AG is the first premium car manufacturer to have scientifically proven climate protection goals through the SBTI initiative. This means that the company complies with the requirements of the Paris World Climate Agreement.

Digital-gallery “Update ID Settings”

On September 6, the “Update ID Settings” virtual gallery will open at Global Talents Digital. Famous and emerging artists alike will show viewers work inspired by the theme of sustainability: Eben McCrimmon (Australia); Christina Warner (UK); Paul Estevez, Timo Helgert (Germany); Lee Irwin, aka Peak Emotions (Ireland); Annibal Sikonolfi, aka Inward (Italy); Alexander Hammer the Gate (Qatar); Carlos Alejandro Perez Ruiz (Mexico); Iri Vata (Netherlands); Alexander Pevchev (Russia); Alexey Severin (Russia / Italy); Jonathan Müller, aka JonMue-Collages (Switzerland) and John Nordlander (Sweden). The digital gallery opening hours will be posted on the official website of the event…

Workshops on creating clothes, prints and accessories from designers from all over the world

Designers from all over the world will hold a series of master classes on creating sustainable products. How to make a bag from a shirt or a print on a T-shirt? How to make a top from denim shorts or a choker necklace with your own hands? Decoration from coffee capsules or mini cardigan from a scarf; second life of an old shirt; natural coloring with plants and flowers – all this and much more is presented in the Global Talents Digital workshop program. The full schedule of master classes is on the event website.

Also among virtual and real participants:

Russian: Authentic Linen Brand KOTOMÂ, brevno, СHUUDO_YUUDO, Cocoshnick Headdress, Ginger Ocean, MANIFEST, Mira Fedotova, PIJMAK, Polina Gorkovenko, POLYARUS, Recycle.Object, Ría Studio, Two eagles and second-hand STROGO.

Foreign: CHAIN ​​& Zoe Dvir (Argentina / Israel); Juan de La Paz & Global Fashion Exchange (Bolivia); GBGH by Jacqueline Barbosa (Brazil); Fanfare Label, Krishma Sabbarwal (UK); KOLO Berlin (Germany); ADI KARNI VAGT, ALON LIVNÉ – Else | Featuring Virtual Model Linda Knight Of ZOE01, VALENTINS (Israel); NS GAIA, Shweta Chaklader (India); Aldrè Indrayana & Cota Cota Studio, AM by Anggiasari, Emmy Thee & XSProject, Gregorius Vici, Rosie Rahmadi (Indonesia); 404 STUDIO, ALASKA, Olivia Barthe, Paula Ulargui (Spain); BAY (Kazakhstan); SOUND.ON & Leen Nizameddin (Canada / UAE); ZUDI by Judy Tang (China); Angela Reyna (Mexico); Bola Yahaya, CHéCHI, Cute-saint, Redbutton (Nigeria); CHANDENIE, GARCIABELLO (Netherlands); Graciela Huam (Netherlands / Peru); ARTO (Peru); FNMeka, UNHUEMAN (USA); Hilal Sevencan, Lila Ziyagil & Bensu Gök (Turkey); NCYZIP (Ukraine); digital-model Ivaany (France); Munay Sisters (Chile); Hemplove (South Africa); LASSCUTOK, PAINTERS (South Korea).

Startups: Ananas Anam (Piñatex) (UK); Easysize (Denmark); PYRATES smart fabrics (Spain); Nofir (Norway); Get Outfit (Russia) and unspun (USA).

Maxim Rakhmatullin is responsible for musical accompaniment at Global Talents Digital