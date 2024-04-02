SCMP: In China, 100 huskies escaped from a pet cafe and caused chaos in a shopping center

In the Chinese province of Guangdong, 100 huskies escaped from a pet cafe, caused a commotion and almost got lost. About it reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).

On the day of the incident, the dogs behaved agitatedly as its owner came to the establishment. “The huskies haven’t seen their owner for a long time,” explains a pet cafe employee named Ho. After some time, a client came to the establishment. He forgot to close the door behind him, and the huskies broke free.

The dogs ran around the shopping center where the pet cafe was located and created real chaos. The staff immediately ran after them. Soon, one of the employees brought some of the dogs back to the establishment, and Ho managed to find and return the rest. “To ‘punish’ the naughty huskies, we gave them delicious chicken legs,” jokes an employee.

A video of the escape hit Chinese social networks and amused many users. One commentator compared the dogs to happy students running out of school after class. “This looks so fun. How great it would be if I met such a fun escape,” writes another.

Earlier it was reported that in the United States an alligator weighing 200 kilograms was put on a diet. The reptile lives in a pond behind a former Coca-Cola plant.