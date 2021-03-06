Some readers are sharper than others, and those of “Humanité Dimanche” are not the worse off. Indeed, last summer, your favorite weekly devoted a series to the pioneers of cinema. Alice Guy, Loïs Weber, Mary Pickford, Dorothy Arzner, Olga Preobrajenskaïa, Musidora and Germaine Dulac are no longer unknown to you. In a similar approach, this time covering the entire history of cinema, Véronique Le Bris, former editor-in-chief of “Première” and founder of the cine-woman site (www.cine-woman.fr), self-proclaimed “the first female webmagazine dedicated to cinema”, signs the fascinating “100 Great Films by female directors”. The creator of the Alice Guy Prize which, since 2018, rewards the best French feature film of the year directed by a woman, returns with a deliberately subjective look at little-known aspects of works that have helped to shape one hundred and twenty-five years of history of the seventh art.

Why did you start to get interested in films directed by women?

Véronique Le Bris In 2006, I started to take an interest in the place of women spectators in cinema. I noticed that no study – except one from the National Cinema Center (CNC) explaining that there were more female spectators than female spectators – generated cinema consumption. From the spectator, I moved on to female characters, then to the representation of women in films and, finally, to directors. I started to wonder why there were fewer of them.

How did you choose certain filmmakers to the detriment of others?

Véronique Le Bris The book is not exhaustive. I didn’t come home with the films, but with the directors. At the beginning, I had arrived at 240 names. They had to cover the entire history of world cinema, be representative of strong trends, of different cinematographies with the greatest variety of genres possible. I also had to have at least a third of French women. I also had the very heavy constraint of talking about available films. The idea was not to tell the story of the film, but to show how it stands out. I favored the daring, those who invented something or rubbed shoulders with prohibitions. I wanted to cover all the themes that could affect women such as prostitution, motherhood or female homosexuality. It happened to me to make trade-offs based on that.

How has the place of women evolved over the hundred and twenty-five years of cinema history?

Véronique Le Bris A woman, Alice Guy, is at the origin of the cinema. She perceives that documentary cinema is great, but that ultimately a camera can also be used to tell stories. She invents cinematographic fiction. History proved him right. Yet it has been erased, forgotten. She is French, but no one knows her. Very few people know that it has played a fundamental role in the history and development of cinema in France and the United States, two major countries in this art. At the very beginning of cinema, there are a lot of women. Cinema is not forbidden to them, but history does not remember it. In my own cinephilia, I had concealed that the stories were 90% told by men. I started to take an interest in cinema in the 1980s, when there was a massive influx of air with the arrival of female directors after MLF-type movements. Then, this call for air died down. Every time there are impulses in society on the representation and the place of women, this leads to the massive emergence of female directors. As soon as we are less interested in it and we are less vigilant, the number of women in the cinema decreases.

Is cinema a sexist and misogynistic art?

Véronique Le Bris I don’t know if he is consciously misogynistic or sexist. The most relevant answer is undoubtedly that of Virginie Despentes. “The cinema is not forbidden to women, but it is an art made by men and for men. They were the first to write film stories. It was film critics who wrote, not historians. They have a subjective report on the films to keep. Suddenly, this helped to evacuate the work of women. In his dictionary of cinema, Bernard Rapp, who looked neither mean nor misogynistic, writes from Alice Guy that she is Léon Gaumont’s secretary. It’s amazing to limit yourself to that. She has nevertheless made at least 1,000 films. In Cannes, the Palme d’Or has only been awarded once to a director in 74 editions. Only Tonie Marshall won the César for Best Director in 2000. And at the Oscars, only one director, Kathryn Bigelow, was awarded for best film and best director in 92 editions. In Berlin, they made a joint jury with only gold bear winners. In Cannes, they can’t. Or they would have to limit the number of jury members to two!

What has contributed to making films directed by women invisible?

Véronique Le Bris There is a kind of spiral. The budget of a film directed by a woman is at least a third less than that of a man. The most slashed part of this budget is that devoted to distribution and marketing. Therefore, the directors and their works are less publicized. People are going to see their films less. Of the 100 films that have made more than 10 million admissions in Europe, only one, “Three Men and a Basket”, was directed by a woman, Coline Serreau. This has an impact on the life of the films. They spend less on television. The channels which finance the cinema and have broadcasting obligations only program 4 to 5% of films directed by women. A vicious circle is established. Less in demand, these films are less digitized, less restored. And occupy a lesser place in the memory of cinema. This negative spiral also affects films which have been very successful. “Persepolis”, by Marjane Satrapi (and Vincent Paronnaud – Editor’s note), is an emblematic case. The film was a hit with over a million viewers in theaters. The channel that funded it waited until the last month of its broadcast obligation to schedule it late.

How has the perception of films directed by women evolved since your beginnings?

Véronique Le Bris Parity in cinema has become a subject. With the exception of the Louis-Lumière School, which is more specialized in technical professions, film schools are 50% women. A third of the graduates of these schools who succeed in making a short film are women. The proportion rises to a quarter for those who manage to make a feature film and to a sixth for those who manage to make more than three feature films. The work of the Second Regard and 50/50 collectives was crucial. Their slogan was: “Women must be counted for women to count.” Before, we had a very diffuse representation of things. From the moment they counted, reality appeared more tangible. People have taken hold of this subject which has become political. I’m more dubious about movie reviews, it’s still a bastion in the bastions. In Cannes, in the queue to go see “Capharnaüm”, Nadine Labaki’s film, I heard two guys say: “Damn Labaki, what do we have to do with it? ! She’s just a chick. Critics change very little, but in the selection committees and decision-making bodies of festivals or institutions, things are starting to change.

Why don’t you address the question of the “female gaze” in your book?

Véronique Le Bris I don’t have a theoretical approach to cinema. But I speak of it by default. With four or five exceptions, my list is all about films with far from smooth heroines. Even if it is neither claimed nor theorized, they are “female gazes”.