Emirates College for Advanced Education announced yesterday that the student enrollment rate increased to 94% for the 2024-2025 academic year, which represents double the number of students compared to the 2023-2024 academic year, in addition to achieving a 100% employment rate for its graduates in the third quarter of 2024.

These figures reflect the college’s contributions through its innovative and globally accredited academic programs and tracks, which are based on research, studies, practices, advanced technology and lifelong learning, and its role in empowering educators and providing them with the skills and expertise necessary to meet the evolving requirements of modern education. The college’s programs are in line with the strategic objectives of both the “UAE Centennial 2071” and the “Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030”, by preparing and empowering educators capable of promoting excellence and educational innovation in various grades in Emirati schools.

“Our transformation into a future-ready college of education has contributed to unprecedented growth and strategic achievements. Our new identity and vision for the future aim to lay the foundations for a sustainable educational system based on research and innovation to transform education in the UAE,” said Dr. Mai Laith Al Taie, Director of the Emirates College for Advanced Education. “This approach and transformation has led to the attraction of record numbers of educational students and an increase in the employment rate of our ambitious graduates who will lead the future of education, in light of the continuous development of academic curricula within the college’s programs.”