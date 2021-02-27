The Government Development and Future Office in the UAE government participated in a virtual interactive session within the “Mohammed Bin Zayed Council for Future Generations”, whose third session is organized under the slogan “New reality, new horizons”, which dealt with the mechanisms of designing ideas and building perceptions and future directions in the UAE during the 50 The next year, with the participation of more than 100 elite Emirati youth from the age group 21-23 years, and aimed at building the capabilities of young people and providing them with the skills and tools to develop the best ideas and innovations for the future of the country.

During the session, the Government Development and Future Office team reviewed 10 future maps that were designed in cooperation with experts from the UAE and the world, to be used in enhancing the ability of youth to design future ideas and visions.

The session dealt with new trends and the state’s preparations for the next 50 years, and mechanisms to benefit from the ideas and proposals of young people in drawing the features of the future of vital sectors, and devising solutions to various challenges.

Topics discussed by the participants included the future of mankind in the digital world, the changing economic model, future geopolitical factors and their effects in the UAE and the world, and the role of innovation in preserving and developing resources.

The “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations”, whose main activities will be held on March 14th, constitute a unique model and an ideal platform for building youth capabilities and enhancing communication and dialogue with them, by organizing joint interactive dialogues.





