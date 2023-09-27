The activities of the “Youth Media Forum” in its first session, and the “Arab Media Forum” in its 21st session, and its sessions concluded yesterday, attracted the participation of about 100 volunteer young men and women, in the framework of the tradition that the Dubai Press Club, the organizing body for the two events, was keen on in Opening the door to volunteering for young people, especially male and female media students and media graduates in the Emirates, to participate in organizing a media event that is the largest of its kind in the Arab world, in the presence of about 3,000 people involved in the media sector from the Emirates and various parts of the region and the world.

Moza Obaid, member of the organizing committee of the Arab Media Forum and responsible for volunteers at the forum, said: “The Dubai Press Club is always keen to involve the largest possible number of young volunteers in the events it organizes, especially the Arab Media Forum, where they participate in supporting various organizational aspects, with the aim of developing their capabilities.” “And providing them with the culture and skill of working in a team spirit, which is one of the most important features of the work system that has brought Dubai to the ranks of the world.”

Moza Obaid explained that before the forum is held, volunteers undergo several hours of training on the established protocols, each in their field of specialization, to ensure that each volunteer, male and female, understands the tasks assigned to him, and is trained on how to deal tactfully with guests and take the initiative to answer all their inquiries and assist them in obtaining… What services they need at various times of the forum, as volunteers are distributed to support the work teams assigned to take care of the forum’s guests from within the country, and to work on the comfort of the guests coming from abroad, from the moment of arrival at Dubai Airport to the moment of farewell, through the period of their stay throughout the days of the forum.

Volunteers receive training from experts in organizational work to enable them to carry out their assigned tasks during the forum days.