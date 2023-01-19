Dealers and printing offices told Emirates Today that the fees for residency transactions and the issuance and renewal of identity cards have been increased by 100 dirhams for each transaction, starting from yesterday, Wednesday.

Typing offices stated that they started collecting fees estimated at 386 dirhams, for issuing or renewing the Emirates ID card for the renewal of residence for a period of two years, with an increase of 100 dirhams, as well as for all passport transactions.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security stated, through its smart application, regarding the fees for issuing or renewing the identity card, that the fees for issuing the card amount to 100 dirhams, the fees for smart services are 100 dirhams, the fees for the authority and electronic services fees amount to 50 dirhams, while the fees for urgent services are 50 dirhams. It amounts to 150 dirhams, indicating that the value-added tax is free.