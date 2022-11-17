The annual inspection report 2022 of the entry permit sector of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai confirmed that the number of golden residence permits issued during the years 2019-2022 reached 151,666 residence, and the volume of work in the entry and residence permit sector reached 15,542,384, while the rate of increase in the volume of Work compared to 2020-2021 to 43%, as an indicator of the recovery that Dubai is witnessing.

The report also mentioned the launch of a series of innovative initiatives and services that contributed to raising the customer happiness index to 96%, the partners’ happiness rate reaching 100%, and the operational plan implementation rate reaching 99%, in addition to launching initiatives that contribute to achieving the strategy Dubai for paperless transactions and the rate of reduction in the use of papers by 100%

With regard to projects, the report revealed that the communication service will be implemented in 60 Amer centers and a number of tourism companies in the third quarter of this year as a trial phase, by launching the system on the official website and providing service in the morning and evening periods, and 100% will be trained. From the front-end employees on the system and the future plan for the implementation of the project by 100%, around the clock, as the number of completed transactions reached 2.868 thousand transactions, and the second phase of the actual implementation will be implemented during the first quarter of 2023.

The report also revealed that the sector achieved 99% in the implementation of the operational plan, and the percentage of improvement in the main operations reached 94.60%, compared to 100% in the digital transformation of entry permits and residence permits, and 82.2% in the rate of innovation readiness, while the percentages of happiness ranged employees, and institutional flexibility between 93 and 100% over the past year.

The annual report comes within the framework of the periodic tours within the corporate performance governance system, which is chaired by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, who carried out a visit accompanied by Brigadier Khalaf Al Ghaith, Assistant Director for Entry and Residence Permits, and Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Hammadi, Deputy Assistant Director. Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Matrooshi, Deputy Assistant for Customer Happiness Centers, and a number of department directors.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri confirmed that the results achieved are the result of the efforts of all the functional and administrative cadres working in the administration and in the sector of entry permits for affairs and residence, indicating that these efforts led to the best pioneering results, especially the work to transform all services provided into smart services. This contributed to reducing the number of visitors to service centers by 80%, and reflected positively on the quality of life of customers.

He added that efforts are continuing to provide the highest standards of smart digital services, aimed at raising the quality of life for all customers, by achieving sustainability in innovation, development and improvement in the services provided to customers in a proactive manner that enhances flexibility, meets requirements and exceeds the level of ambitions.

100% projects application

The report announced the implementation of the wage protection system project after implementing a number of steps, which included a meeting with the Central Bank, and reviewing the work of the wage system applied in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Free Zone Authority and Jebel Ali. The main and secondary printers in their selected locations, in addition to measuring the readiness of the printer and coordinating with the partner “Zajel” before the actual implementation of the project.

The work contract system project witnessed the collection of requirements by the administrative team, and their analysis by the technical team at a rate of 100%, before adopting and documenting procedures, concluding a memorandum of understanding with the Central Bank, implementing requests and updating systems at a rate of 95%.