The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, confirmed that the personal status services and passports are 100% digital, attributing this to the existence of a high-level work system, technologies, competencies and expertise that enabled him to excel during the past year.

Al-Marri was briefed on the strategic indicators of the sector and the most prominent statistics, achievements and initiatives that were achieved last year, which reflects the keenness of the General Administration to sustain work in accordance with standards and objectives, and its application of various initiatives, innovations, smart programs and continuous development of work tools. This came during Al-Marri’s inspection of the Identity and Nationality Affairs Sector, as part of the annual inspection program.

He listened to the details of the new version (the third generation) of the UAE passport, the security and technical advantages of the new passport, the level of support for environmental and economic sustainability, as well as a review of the details related to the passport printing mechanism.

The statistics indicated that since the announcement of the official start date for issuing the new passport, the number of passports issued by the Emirate of Dubai reached 6,034 until the end of October. It also showed an increase in the level of customers’ tendency to apply through the smart application by 94% for passport services, and 97% for personal status services. in 2021.

Al-Marri was briefed on the results of the service of issuing a lost passport through (Blockchain) technology, as the service was launched in the third quarter of 2020 under the umbrella of Dubai Digital and in cooperation with four government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai that participate in providing a package of passport issuance services, which is the General Command of the Police Dubai, the prosecution, the courts and the citizenship sector in Dubai.

Al Marri said that this service contributed to achieving a pioneering and global competitive achievement by reducing the time taken to process the request from three days to two minutes, which enhances the axis of achieving the vision of the state and the Emirate of Dubai in global leadership in providing proactive interconnected services to customers, which was clearly reflected in the high result The happiness of customers is 98% for the year 2021, and the second half witnessed the transformation of five services, including: the service of changing the first name, amending the nickname, amending the tribe, and other services related to the status of citizens.