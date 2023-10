01:56 Israeli soldiers carry the body of a victim at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, southern Israel, on October 10, 2023. REUTERS – VIOLET SANTOS MOURA

On the fifth day of the offensive launched by Hamas against Israel, fighting between the Palestinian Islamist movement and the Israeli Army intensified. In just five days, there have been more deaths than there have been each year during the last decade of this conflict, with the exception of 2014. One of the worst massacres occurred in the Kfar Aza kibbutz.