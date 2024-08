Home policy

Israel’s air force says it has attacked a Hamas operations center in a school in Gaza. (Archive photo) © Leo Correa/AP/dpa

According to medical and security sources in Gaza, at least 100 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a school in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s army attacked the school, which is used as a shelter for displaced people, during Muslim prayers early in the morning, the Hamas-controlled media office said. The information could not be independently verified.