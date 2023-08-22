The second edition of Abu Dhabi Financial Week, scheduled to be held from November 27 to 30, 2023, has announced more details and information that reflect the concept of its slogan “Investment in an Era of Transformation”, as the event continues the successes achieved in its first edition last year.

Abu Dhabi Financial Week is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and with the support of the Abu Dhabi Global Market. And financial facilities, industrial and social sectors that affect the global financial system, and also seeks to enhance cooperation and opportunities and address challenges in an era of transformations.

His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, said: “We are part of an extraordinary global era that is witnessing major transformations at all economic, technical and climatic levels. While the international community is making efforts to deal with these complexities and challenges, a week seeks Abu Dhabi Financial aims to provide a comprehensive platform that brings together decision makers and influencers to share and showcase their visions of these challenges as opportunities.

And by investing in the era of transformations, the activities of Abu Dhabi Financial Week aim to stimulate adaptation to these transformations, and to take advantage of them as opportunities that push us towards a more prosperous future.”

With the start of the countdown and 100 days until the launch of the event, Abu Dhabi Financial Week highlights the factors for achieving success by identifying the true potential of financial technologies, innovations and talents, and the possibility of investing in them, which have evolved to meet many of the needs of the newly created global economy.

Adopting the slogan “Investing in an Era of Transformation” is considered a basis for paving the way towards formulating a global financial scene that is characterized by more flexibility and capabilities, and this is what the activities and meetings of Abu Dhabi Financial Week will discuss.

The capital Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the activities of Abu Dhabi Financial Week, will host the COP28 Conference of the Parties and the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, turning the world’s attention towards the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which presents a series of major international events that enhance its strategic position.

Abu Dhabi Financial Week will witness a remarkable global presence of up to 10,000 participants from the leaders of the financial and business sector and more than 3,500 participants from major financial companies from around the world, experts in the financial sector, policy makers, regulators, investors and bankers from more than 100 countries.

It is worth noting that Abu Dhabi Financial Week, in its first edition last year, achieved global success. It witnessed local, regional and global participation represented by nearly 9,000 participants from 102 countries, including 346 speakers who participated in 31 events and 105 sessions. The event also witnessed the signing of 52 strategic partnerships and more than 75 memorandums of understanding.

The event will start with an official opening ceremony, followed by the inauguration of its first event, the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, which will bring together senior executives and decision makers, with the participation of a group of attendees and participants, to discuss a number of topics that focus on macroeconomic aspects. On its first day, the event will also witness the launch of the “Fortune Global Forum 2023” activities. Hence, Abu Dhabi Financial Week continues its activities by holding the “Asset Abu Dhabi” event, which is one of the strongest gatherings of global leaders in the field of private markets.

This year, the “FinTech Abu Dhabi” conference, which is one of the most prominent specialized initiatives in the field of financial technologies in the Middle East and North Africa region, returns for the sixth year in a row. Between technologies, the finance sector and financial future transformations – in the fields of payments, virtual assets, cyber security, market integrity and credit. Fintech Abu Dhabi Awards 2023.

In conjunction with the launch of the activities of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, the “RACE Sustainable Finance Summit” will be held, which includes the main and actual axes of sustainability in the financing sector, namely: organization, awareness, cooperation, and the comprehensive system for the year 2023, in partnership with “The Economist” magazine, and holding pivotal talks on sustainable financing to find tangible solutions from Before forward-thinking financial institutions that will address issues related to how to bridge the capital gap needed to achieve climate neutrality. Where the summit focuses on the elements mentioned in the title that will achieve sustainable development.

Abu Dhabi Financial Week revealed more keynote speakers representing the symbols of the financial and business sector, including His Excellency Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Group, Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, Peter Orsaj, CEO of Lazard, and Mohamed Al-Ardhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Executive Management of Investcorp, and Dr. Samer Haj Yahya, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bank Leumi, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Hamidi, General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund, Uni Asia, Co-Founder and CEO of eToro, Atef Abdel-Malek, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Arcapita, and Bob Stairs, President CEO of Cohen & Steers.

Abu Dhabi Financial Week announced its first list of keynote speakers last June, including Ray Dalio, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, and Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton. Jenny Lee, who is included in the “Midas” list of the most influential investors in the world, and the managing partner of “GVV Capital”, and Laura Cha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Rosher Sharma, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the “Rockefeller Corporation” International, and Alan Murray CEO of Fortune, Alan Howard, Co-Founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management, Sir Christopher Hoon, Founder of The Children’s Investment Fund, Fadi Ghandour, Chairman of Wamda and Founder of Aramex, and Jay Clayton, Former Chairman of the Securities Commission and US stock exchanges.