From November 30 to December 12, Dubai Expo City will host the “COP28” conference, which will be the largest international conference hosted by the UAE, and the most important global conference focused on addressing the repercussions of climate change.

On the occasion of the start of the countdown to the launch of the conference after 100 days, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the appointed president of the conference, Sultan Al Jaber, said:

In line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, we focus on building bridges of communication and cooperation so that “COP28” will be an effective platform to achieve the highest climate aspirations, and to promote sustainable economic and social development for the benefit of present and future generations.

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on the importance of all segments of society playing an active role in contributing to building a sustainable future, responsible use of natural resources and preserving the environment, we invite all segments of society in the UAE to contribute to the success of hosting the “COP28” conference. And play an active role in supporting collective action in an effort to reduce the repercussions of climate change.

COP28 will be an exceptional conference and a decisive station for us to unite, work, and achieve in order to build our common future.

The world reached the Paris Agreement 8 years ago, and the time has come to restore hope through solidarity and action, as the countdown to the launch of “COP28” begins today, which represents a decisive and pivotal station for us to unite, work, and achieve in order to formulate our common future, mobilize efforts and strive to achieve consensus in the views of leaders and individuals from around the world to find concrete and effective solutions that achieve the goals of climate action.

Our action plan focuses on developing a roadmap for building a sustainable and resilient future for the world through four pillars that include: accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, improving the performance of climate finance, preserving people and improving lives and livelihoods, and ensuring the full inclusion of all.

COP28 seeks to reshape the course of international climate action with more than 70,000 participants, including heads of state and government, ministers, and representatives from non-governmental organizations, the private sector, indigenous peoples, and youth.

The UAE will play a leading role in facilitating consensus among all stakeholders on a clear road map to accelerate the achievement of an orderly, just and responsible transition in the energy sector and the application of the “leaving no one behind” approach to ensure that everyone is included in climate action.

The conference aims to achieve tangible change and move the Conference of the Parties from being a platform for dialogue and negotiation, to taking actual actions to bring about positive change at all levels. And permanent.