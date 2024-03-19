One of the first campaign promises of the Argentine president, Javier Milei, after he assumed the reins of the country on December 10, was to combat overwhelming inflation, destroy the “political caste” and cut with “a chainsaw” the size of the State.

One hundred days later, his first economic formulas are pushing the Argentine population into a more acute crisis than they were coming when inflation exceeds that of Venezuela and is the highest in the world. (276 percent year-on-year), the poverty projection is close to 60 percent and unemployment is on the rise.

Although, from his first speech to the nation as president he assured: “There is no money”, his commitment to deregulate the Argentine economy through a megadecree that repeals or modifies more than 300 regulations and an Omnibus Law that in its original version contained more than 600 articles, perhaps his first sin was wanting to overwhelm more than what was in his hands.

Share Milei has been waging a “cultural battle” against “the left.” Photo:Getty Images

In these three months, both projects suffered setbacks in Congress, where Milei's small party is a minority.

The Omnibus Law failed in February in the debate of deputies and the megadecree was rejected on Thursday in the Senate. These defeats show that the president failed to convey the urgency of his reforms, justified according to him in the inheritance received from the previous government.

“Milei would like to promote his political and economic project at 100 km per hour, but the government's cruising speed is much lower,” he told AFP Carlos Malamud, principal researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute.

The protests against Javier Mieli and his proposals have been a constant during these first hundred days of government. Photo:AFP Share

Now its program is in the hands of the deputies, who must review a much lighter version of the Omnibus Law and make the final decision on the megadecree, which remains in force unless it is also rejected in the Lower House.

But even if it passes, its constitutionality remains in question. For this reason, most analysts consider that it is “a matter of time” before it sinks.

Suspension of public works and cutbacks in state contracts, a bet that can bear fruit in the medium term

Promising to reduce state spending, Milei suspended public works, did not renew state contracts, reduced ministries by half, liberalized prices and rental contracts, and devalued the peso by more than 50 percent, causing inflation of 25.5 percent in December which cooled in February to 13 percent.

With the devaluation and a price increase of 276 percent annually as of February, the purchasing power of Argentines was destroyed, particularly that of retirees.

The economist president's goal – to reach zero deficit this year – is more ambitious than what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) itself asks of him, with which Argentina maintains a credit agreement for 44 billion dollars.

In these 100 days, Milei rebuilt the Central Bank's ailing gross reserves and achieved a financial surplus in January and February, something unprecedented since the beginning of 2011.

“There is an ordering,” independent economist Marina Dal Poggetto said in a recent television interview. “Stabilization is working even better than one originally imagined, but there are questions about governance.”

Alberto Fernández criticized Milei's first 100 days and the presidential spokesperson responded

President Javier Milei received command from his predecessor, the Peronist Alberto Fernández. Photo:AFP Share

Former president Alberto Fernández took advantage of the occasion and went to the networks to take stock of the first 100 days of the administration of his successor, Javier Milei.

Through his account on the social network

“100 days of government, nothing more to add,” the former president launched, while sharing another user's analysis.

Dear Alberto: in your case the first '100 days of government' are not the best reference” (…) You were in charge of decreeing an endless, cave-like quarantine.

Of course, it did not take much longer for the response from the presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, to appear: “Dear Alberto: in your case the first '100 days of government' are not the best reference,” he began, before adding: “You in charge of decreeing an endless and cave-like quarantine that gave way, in addition to the confinement itself, to the closure of schools, to an uncontrolled monetary issue that ended up destroying our punished currency, to the 'Olivos festival' (…) and “a vaccination scheme that benefited many who should not have been a priority.”

“At the same time, he referred to the release of prisoners from prisons, as well as the impossibility of saying goodbye to deceased family members, due to the restrictions established by the previous government in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis,” he stressed.

In this way, the liberal official recalled the moment when the then president decreed one of the first preventive isolations due to the covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020.

President Javier Milei greets former US President Donald Trump. Photo:AFP Share

Milei's debut in the international arena, despite its isolationist airs

Milei flies on commercial lines with a small entourage. So she arrived in January at Davos, her international premiere, where she intrigued the world's economic elite by warning that “the West is in danger” and criticizing social justice and “radical feminism.”

Despite his media embraces with Donald Trump – whom he admires – and Pope Francis – with whom he reconciled -, abroad has hardly been a priority for Milei, except for having suspended Argentina's accession to the BRIC bloc.

The exception is Israel, where the president traveled to show his closeness to the Jewish State and his spiritual interest in Judaism. Diego Giacomini, who co-wrote four economics books with Milei, told the radio that his now former friend “believes he has a divine mission” that “consists of transforming Argentina and taking it to the philosophy of Number One, which is God, liberalism; and get it out of the philosophy of Satan, which is socialism.”

However, the president and his austere policy suffered a severe setback a few weeks ago after he announced a salary increase for members of the Executive of up to 48 percent.

Finally, he annulled the increase in salaries approved by decree 206/2024, signed by the president and his chief of staff, Nicolás Posse. In addition, he fired his Secretary of Labor, Omar Yasín, whom he accused of the misunderstanding.

Division between Milei and her vice president?

Milei and her vice president, Victoria Villarruel, have been criticized by human rights organizations for considering that the Armed Forces only committed “excesses” during the last military regime. Photo:Getty Images Share

After starring in a media controversy last week, the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and the vice president of the South American country, Victoria Villarruel, coincided this Monday at the ceremony commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires on March 17, 1992.

Finally, the president did not make any speech at the event to which he attended accompanied by his sister, the general secretary of the Presidency, Karina.

Milei and some of his ministers.

Last week, the Argentine Senate, chaired by Villarruel, held a session in which the decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) signed by Milei in December was rejected.

Criticism within the ruling party of the vice president for calling the session instead of avoiding the opposition maneuver of processing the DNU was immediate. For his part, Villarruel asserted in a recorded message that he published on his social networks that his “commitment” to the Argentine president is “unwavering.”

And although Milei acknowledged on Sunday in a television interview that she has “differences” with the vice president, she considered that these are “imperceptible to the rest of the people.” At this Monday's event, the president and Villarruel greeted each other cordially and sat together during the ceremony, sharing a few words.

Javier Milei and Pope Francis. Photo:AFP Share

What is the next step in Milei's ambitions and what can stop it?

As part of the adjustment, Milei is now seeking to raise funds for $15 billion from the IMF and private parties to eliminate exchange controls in the middle of the year, which has given rise to various types of dollars.

“People are clear that we are going through a very hard time, but they are beginning to see a way out,” the president told Radio La Red.

The other side of this “ordering” is the social tension fueled by layoffs, price increases and increases in public service rates due to the removal of subsidies.

Medicines increased 40 percentage points more than general inflation, causing a huge drop in sales. This caused many to abandon chronic treatments.

Milei promised a drastic cut in public spending but his “chainsaw plan” has generated many controversies. Photo:Getty Images Share

While the Omnibus Law was being debated, thousands of people protested in front of Congress and were repressed by the police. They also demonstrated when the delivery of food to the nearly 40,000 community kitchens was suspended, at a time when poverty affects almost 60 percent of the population.

The goal, according to the government, is to audit the system and provide direct assistance. The cuts also affected the budget of universities, state support for cinema and research in science and technology.

The president resists in opinion polls, which place his popularity close to 50 percentand has accustomed Argentines to his eccentric style: he governs and accuses his opponents of betrayal in the X network, quotes the biblical Book of Maccabees and speaks of his team as “The forces of heaven.”

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA – INTERNATIONAL EDITOR – EL TIEMPO