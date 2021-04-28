ofChristoph Gschossmann shut down

Milestone for US President Joe Biden: On the occasion of his first 100 days in office, he speaks for the first time before the two chambers of the Senate.

Washington – It will be his first major appearance before the Senate: A good three months after taking office, US President Joe Biden * will give his first speech in front of both chambers of Congress on Wednesday evening (local time; 3:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, April 29). In this case, the address marks the end of his first 100 days in office. This Thursday is Biden’s hundredth day as president – he was sworn in on January 20th.

As announced in advance from the White House *, the President wants to propose a significant expansion of social benefits in the country in order to support families more and to cover a larger part of the education costs for children and students. The state would have to invest a lot of money for this: over a decade, the plan would cost around 1.8 trillion US dollars (the equivalent of 1.5 trillion euros) and should be financed with tax increases and the more consistent collection of due duties.

100-day speech: Recently there was a scandal between Trump and Pelosi

The first speech by a newly elected US President at a joint session of the House of Representatives * and the Senate * in the US Capitol does not count as a State of the Union address, which is otherwise annually. Biden’s first speech in this way is not due until next year.

In February of last year, Biden's predecessor in office, Donald Trump, gave a State of the Union address to Congress. The Republican had praised the successes of his term in office. The chairman of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, had then torn up Trump's speech manuscript in front of the cameras and thus caused a scandal. Presidents often use the annual speech to announce new initiatives or laws. (cg with dpa)