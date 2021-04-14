100 days After the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games open, the Japanese capital held on Wednesday a discreet event in which he presented statues of the iconic rings and the Olympic mascots, which will be exhibited in the metropolis in the preview of the competitions.

Among the participants of the ceremony, which was held behind closed doors and it was broadcast through the internet, there were the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike; the vice president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Toshiaki Endo; and swimmer Junichi Miyashita, bronze medalist in the 4×100 styles relay in Beijing 2008.

Koike expressed his desire to see within 100 days athletes from around the world competing in “a memorable event” due to the difficult situation under which they will be held, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and that he hopes they will serve “as a symbol of sustainable recovery“.

“In these circumstances there are mixed feelings among the population and we are very aware of this,” said the vice president of Tokyo 2020, who assured that the organizers continue to work to reinforce security measures and make “athletes feel safe. to deliver his best performance. “

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open July 23, after an unprecedented one-year postponement due to the pandemic, which also led to the decision to exclude the attendance of foreign audiences to reduce the risk of contagion.

Event in Tokyo 100 days after the opening of the Olympic Games. Photo EFE.

The organizers have yet to determine if the presence of the public will be allowed in the stands, and, if so, how much will be the percentage of capacity enabled, among other details.

To warm up, the organizers also presented a statue of the Olympic mascots Miraitowa (Olympians) and Someity (Paralympics) that will be displayed at iconic points in Tokyo, such as the Tokyo government building, Yoyogi and Ueno parks, and the Mount Mitake.

However, the exhibition will be closed for the moment because Tokyo is in a state of semi-emergency due to the rebound in Covid-19 infections, which led the city to adopt commercial restrictions and urge its inhabitants to avoid leaving home if it is not essential or an emergency.

The Olympic mascots Miraitowa and Someity of Tokyo 2020. Photo EFE.

At the top of Mount Takao, a popular tourist destination that looked foggy and rainy this Wednesday, a statue of the Olympic rings was installed that will also travel to various points in the city.

The Tokyo authorities also announced a plan to decorate the streets around the Olympic village and the sports venues with some 2,500 banners to be installed on the streetlights.

With information from EFE.

