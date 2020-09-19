Highlights: After depositing the money of the common people in the bank, it was manipulated to put in other business and loan

Case against 24 people, including secretary of Mahamedha Urban Co-operative Bank, who grabbed Rs 100 crore

Bank closed since 2017 after the license was revoked, the bank has more than 37 thousand people.

Ghaziabad

24 people have been booked, including the secretary of the Mahamedha Urban Co-operative Bank, who had deposited Rs. 100 crore in other businesses and siphoned off loans into the business. The bank has been closed since 2017 after the license was revoked. The bank has accounts of more than 37 thousand people from three districts (Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Hapur).

Assistant Commissioner of Cooperative Committee Devendra Singh has filed a complaint in Ghantaghar Kotwali. The complaint letter includes the names of the bank’s secretary, manager and others. Out of which some people have also died. The police have registered a report and started investigating the case.

A case was filed against these people

Based on the complaint, ES Luke, Pappu Bhati, Raj Singh Bhati, Ashok Kumar Chauhan, Ashok Chawla, Pankaj Gupta, Tara Chand, Abhishek Pandey, Brajvir Singh, Chandra Prakash Singh, Umesh Bhati, Sunita Bhati, Arvind Singh, Saurabh Johri, Vikas Reports have been filed in Sinhala, Sonveer Singh, Vinay Goyal, Sushant Sharma, Kapil Malhotra, Ajayvir Singh, Suresh Chand Sharma, Sunil Bhati, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Laharu Sharma among other sections including sections 420, 467, 468.

I had an account with this bank and also worked in this bank. Suddenly the bank closed down and lost several years of hard-earned money. Everything was ruined by me. Asked for help from bank owner to police administration officials. There was no hearing. After so many days, if the case is filed, will people get the money now? Ilyas, resident Dankour

Assistant Commissioner Devendra Singh said that notice has been sent to everyone. It will also be decided who was responsible for the entire case. He said that only a few properties have been attached.

Full scam surfaced in special audit

Additional District Cooperative Officer Sanjay Pandey, who is investigating the case, said that Mahamedha Bank was started in 2001. The bank had three branches in Ghaziabad, Hapur and Gautam Budh Nagar. In which there were accounts of about 37 thousand 500 people. After the RBI’s investigation in 2017, when the license of this bank was canceled, about 36 thousand people had less than Rs 1 lakh in their accounts.

In the meantime, a special audit was conducted on 27 June 2018 after the license was revoked. In this audit, a scam of 99 crore 85 lakh 12 thousand 347 was revealed. After which investigation and report has been lodged in the case. After the report is filed, the police is also making information about the accused.

37 crore 10 lakh loan question

In this scam of about Rs 100 crore, 37 crore rupees are connected with the loan. Which has 125 big defaulters. The Assistant Commissioner said that there has been a big fraud in the bank in the name of the loan. Investigation has so far revealed that people were given less loan by taking fake papers, but later extended it.

There have been many cases in which the borrower has said that he has taken the loan and he also has the paper in that regard, but there is still a loan of lakhs of rupees in his name. However, the role of several borrowers in this case is also being investigated.

Rs 30 crore received for paying people

According to the old rule, in the event of the closure of a bank, people can get a maximum of 1 lakh rupees only. The liquidity officer of this case Sanjay Pandey said that as per the rule, insurance amount is given as Rs 1 lakh.

For this, everyone will have to bring documents related to their account, it will be released after investigation. About 30 crore rupees have been received for this work as per bank rules.