Brazil’s Social Development Minister expects more than 100 countries to support a global alliance proposed by Brazil to fight hunger as the world’s growing population suffers from hunger.

Minister Wellington Dias said in a press interview Thursday that he will travel to the United Nations next week to promote the alliance, an initiative by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to reduce poverty in Brazil and the world.

The minister said Brazil has made great strides in reducing food insecurity and poverty in Latin America’s largest economy since Lula da Silva took office last year for a third non-consecutive term.

Brazil expects strong support for the initiative from the G20 countries, of which it holds the presidency this year.

Dias said the so-called “Global Alliance to Fight Hunger and Poverty” is scheduled to be officially launched at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next November.

He explained that all issues related to the texts of the initiative agreement have been resolved, paving the way for several countries to approve the initiative this July during the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro.