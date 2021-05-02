Child victims of the police in Brazil. Fogo Cruzado Institute

Rafael, Endryw, Ana Clara, Alice, Kaio. These are the children who have been shot dead in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area this year alone. There is one more, whose name and photo have not been made public. They are six of the 100 children who have died in the last five years in the same region. 8-year-old Kaio was hit by a stray bullet on April 16. They operated on him urgently and he was admitted to the Pedro II Municipal Hospital for nine days, until he died on Saturday the 25th. On Tuesday the 27th he was buried in the presence of other children like him.

Kaio was an only child and lived with his parents in the western part of Rio. On Friday the 16th, I was at a party at a school reinforcement center. His mother, Thais Silva, was there with him. The boy was lining up to have his face painted when a stray bullet, possibly from a shooting nearby, struck him in the head. When he saw his son’s blood on the ground, Thais couldn’t react, only cry. “I couldn’t even hold my son,” she said, according to city newspapers.

In the past five years, three other children were shot while at or on the way to school. It reached 17 others while at home, according to data from the Fogo Cruzado Institute, a digital platform that records data on violence. Environments that should be islands of safety for children are not in Rio de Janeiro, a stratum of Brazil in which being born on the periphery does not follow the natural statistics of a life cycle. “The lost life of a child is one less present and one future for all of us,” says Pedro Hartung, lawyer and legal coordinator of the Alana Institute, which promotes the right and integral development of children in Brazil.

In 2019, the last mainstream school year before the pandemic, 32% of shootings in the metropolitan region occurred around schools. The serious situation has led the Public Defender’s Office to file a public civil action to prohibit police operations near kindergartens and schools and to keep police helicopters away from buildings. The Prosecutor’s Office has also taken measures and issued a recommendation for the establishment of a mandatory notification system for municipal schools when shootings occur in their vicinity.

The armed violence of which the children of Rio have been victims is perpetuated by the inability of the State to contain the circulation of firearms, since 70% of the shootings have occurred in the absence of the security forces that could protect them . On the other hand, 30% of the children have died during shootings resulting from police operations, as was the case of Agatha Felix, who was killed at age 8 by a rifle shot by a military police officer.

The Public Defender’s Office filed a lawsuit against the State to compensate Agatha’s family and the Government of Rio de Janeiro appealed, arguing that there is no evidence of the State’s responsibility and that the amount requested for compensation – 5,300 minimum wages – is excessive and it constitutes “a frontal violation of the principles of constitutionality, reasonableness and proportionality.” All this despite the fact that the Civil Police concluded that the shot that killed the girl came from the policeman’s gun, who is being prosecuted. According to the investigation, there was an “execution error”. A very expensive mistake, but one that can be cheap for the State.

Even for children who survive violent environments where people die randomly even indoors, the impact of this exposure has physical and psychological consequences. “How can we expect these children [supervivientes] get good results on an exam [como el] Pisa [Programa Internacional de Evaluación de Alumnos, que evalúa el nivel de conocimientos de los estudiantes], for example, or that they occupy important spaces in the labor market if they are harmed from the beginning of their lives, in this training process, due to the context in which they live? ”, asks lawyer Pedro Hartung.

Cost of today and tomorrow

The loss of these lives costs families a lot, but not just them. It costs us all as a society. Hartung reminds us that we must understand that all children are “our children”, and that this determines our future as the society we want and could be. “We have to think of a logic of the city, public security and education in which the child is at the center,” says the lawyer, who on Monday 19 asked, in a public hearing in the Federal Supreme Court, that it be held or a police action protocol is applied in areas with a high concentration of children and adolescents, focused on the preservation of life.

Ultimately, the murder of children also represents the economic cost of who we are not due to violence. Estimates from the Institute of Applied Economic Studies (Ipea) and the Brazilian Public Security Forum showed that Brazil’s losses from violence amount to 6% of GDP annually, or approximately $ 68.5 billion considering values ​​from 2016, the base year of the study. The amount was equivalent to what the State invested in education at the time.

The Nobel Prize in Economics James Heckman concluded in one of his studies that investing in early childhood – from zero to five years old – is an effective strategy for economic growth. He calculated that, for every dollar spent, the financial return to society is six dollars. Heckman concluded that the return on investment was 7% to 10% per year. Professor Heckman’s economic analysis argues that “providing resources for early childhood development generates benefits for the child and for society as a whole, through improved education, health and economic outcomes.” In other words, to change tomorrow it is necessary – and possible – to act today. But today leaves us no hope.

“A society that does not mobilize itself to prevent the deaths of children has no future,” says Daniel Lozoya, a public defender from Rio de Janeiro. It also highlights that it is very rare for the perpetrator of a homicide or attempted homicide of a child to be identified in the metropolitan area of ​​Rio, especially when 76% are victims of stray bullets.

In 2020, the Rio state government was sentenced to compensate 81 people for errors, crimes or misconduct by police officers. The average amount was just over $ 18,000, which is about 100 times the minimum wage. For comparison, the sum of the amount paid to all these victims does not reach 5% of the compensation that has been paid to the family of George Floyd, a black man who was suffocated by a white police officer in the United States last year. .

In most of the sentences analyzed by the newspaper Extra, the magistrates argue that, given that the families of the victims are poor – mostly slum dwellers – the high compensation would constitute “unjust enrichment.” That is, the Justice accepts the defenses presented by the State. “These compensations are ridiculous. They do not cause changes in the attitude of the State, because economically it becomes even interesting, it is an incentive to continue with this policy, “said Lozoya, the public defender, when comparing the case of these victims, who are poor, with compensation for deaths of another kind. “The median compensation in plane crash cases in which the victims are middle-class families is typically $ 92,000.”

Do Black Lives Matter?

Of the 100 children shot to death in the Rio metropolitan region, EL PAÍS has been able to identify the race of 29 of them through photos and reports on the crimes: 24 were black. Most of the news stories do not mention the race of the victims, which also places the press at the center of the debate among specialists. According to the study by the Fogo Cruzado Institute, in the last five years a third of the victims were shot during police operations and six out of ten children, in the capital.

It was in the Bangu neighborhood where Kaio lived that the most children were shot and killed during this period: five, or one per year, a wicked lottery during the most innocent phase of a person’s existence. In addition to Bangu, the Alemão, Campo Grande, Vila Santo Antônio and Maré favela complex top the ranking of the neighborhoods where the most children were victims of armed violence. They are neighborhoods in which a significant part of the population is poor and black.

Attorney Paulo Hartung reminds us that for many people, black children are not children, they are “minors.” “Children who are victims of this type of violence [balas perdidas] They are very concrete children, black and from the periphery. For this reason, they do not attract the same attention as, for example, a child who is shot in an upper-middle-class neighborhood. This ends up not generating so much commotion and movement, because we still have a structural racism in the country that subclassifies these children ”.

The white cop who murdered George Floyd was convicted on April 20, less than a year after the crime. Floyd’s family reached an agreement to receive a compensation of 150 million dollars last March. According to Lozoya, victims of the Government of Rio de Janeiro take an average of 10 years to collect. Black lives matter, but not to everyone.

With information from Gil Alessi.

