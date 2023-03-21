Alonso’s goal

It took us a few hours to figure out if the 3rd place won by Fernando Alonso in Saudi Arabia it had been recognized or not by the FIA, but the quibbles of the sporting regulations in the end proved Aston Martin right. Thanks also to this sporting-legal victory, the Spaniard thus had the opportunity to celebrate a rather rare milestone for a Formula 1 driver: that of 100 career podium finishes. Before him, in fact, ‘only’ five drivers, protagonists of Formula 1 past and present, had reached triple figures.

Lewis Hamilton, the leader

To boast the first place in this special classification is in fact Lewis Hamiltonthe only one still active together with Alonso, among other things his former teammate in McLaren in 2007. The Englishman from Mercedes, who is currently experiencing a crisis of results, is in fact in the lead alone , with well 191 podiums cultured from 2007 to today. With 103 victories (which make him the only one to have achieved more than 100 successes in F1), the Englishman is currently the best placed to reach 200 finishes in the top three of a GP, also due to the considerable advantage he boasts over the his pursuers.

Schumacher and Vettel ‘on the podium of podiums’

To the 2nd place there is in fact another seven-time world champion like Michael Schumacher, the one who shares with Hamilton the record for the most world titles won. The former Ferrari driver, author of 91 successes in his career, uncorked the champagne in 155 occasions, thirty-three more than those of Sebastian Vettel. The German, also a former Ferrari driver who retired from F1 last year, is in fact stuck at altitude 122and occupies the lowest step of the podium of this particular ranking.

Alonso’s next goals

In the event that Aston Martin were to repeat the excellent performances demonstrated in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, it would not be impossible for Alonso to surpass the results achieved by the drivers opposite him in this ranking already this year: the first objective is to Kimi Raikkonenwho also retired from F1 in recent times (at the end of 2021) and author of 103 podiums. Finally, in fourth place, with a good gap from the podiums conquered by Vettel Alain Prost. The Frenchman, the only one of the champions mentioned to have lived in a Formula 1 world far from the current one, went up 106 times on the podium in his career. The last one, obtained in Australia in 1993, was also the one that went down in history for the reconciliation with its historical leader Ayrton Senna, tragically disappeared a few months later in Imola. Just the Brazilian figures behind Alonso, with 80 podiums. However, if Max Verstappen should he seize a top-three finish at the upcoming GP in Australia, the Red Bull Dutchman would match ‘Magic’ Seine.