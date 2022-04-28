The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the adoption of the return of the full capacity of 100% to all sites of commercial, tourism and event activities in the emirate, with the extension of the validity period of green traffic on the Al-Hosn application to become 30 days instead of 14 days for the recipients. on vaccination and booster doses.

The committee approved the continuity of the obligation to wear the mask in closed places, provided that this update will enter into force as of Friday, April 29, 2022, in line with the continued decrease in the rate of infection with the Covid-19 virus.



