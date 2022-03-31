The Sport Faqs were recently published by the Department of Sport which translate the latest decree law on the easing of anti Covid measures published at the end of the month in the Official Gazette into operational indications and which will become operational from tomorrow April 1st. The measures had already been abundantly anticipated as regards the capacity which will rise to 100% for stadiums and arenas. There remained only some interpretative doubts about other provisions. In particular, the text clarifies the procedures for outdoor sports, for which “even in the case of team or contact sports, no type of Green Covid-19 certification is required”.

So, from soccer to foot races, not even the basic green pass will be required. Basic green pass which will instead be used to go to the stadium. The provision therefore concerns the “public” attending sporting events and competitions and not sporting practice. On the other hand, the obligation of reinforced green certification, the super green pass, remains until April 30 for everything that takes place indoors: swimming pools, gyms, team and contact sports. The obligation does not apply to children under the age of 12 and those accompanying persons who are not self-sufficient due to age or disability. But it extends to the changing rooms, even when it comes to outdoor activities. That is: if I go for a run on an athletics track or to play tennis outdoors I can do it without a green pass but I am allowed to enter the locker rooms and use the showers. As for access to the ski facilities, it is allowed with the obligation to wear the FFP2 mask for cable cars, cable cars and chairlifts. This obligation also applies to spectators of an outdoor or indoor sporting event. Instead, green certification is required for all categories of workers within a sports facility (including volunteers). Tensostatic balloons or fields with pressostatic covers are considered as indoor premises.