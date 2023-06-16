Four-leaf clover hundred years

With the start of the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix just hours away, theAlfa Romeo continues its celebrations for a particular appointment with its history: on the Montreal circuit, in fact, the Swiss team will present a special version of the Four-leaf cloverthe emblematic logo of the Milanese house which fulfills its Centenary. On the engine cover of C43 by Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou the usual lucky symbol of the brand will be present, surrounded by gold details that pay homage to this logo, already present on other racing cars that have written the history of Alfa Romeo.

The first statements with the new logo

The first time that the four-leaf clover appeared was precisely in 1923when the pilot Ugo Sivocciengaged in the fourteenth edition of the Florio license platefaced the challenge with the logo applied to its own RL Racing. An aesthetic novelty that immediately paid off, as evidenced by the first of ten successes for Alfa Romeo in this competition, further enriched by the 2nd place of Alberto Ascari. Just two years later, the Quadrifoglio also appeared on the P2 by Count Gastone Brilli-Peri at the Monza racetrack, who won one of the first editions of Italian Grand Prix at a time when Formula 1 was not yet present. What’s more, that success contributed to Alfa Romeo’s first of five overall victories in the Constructors’ World Championship, launching an Italian derby with Ferrari, recognizable today as then by its Prancing Horse.

From the F1 world championships to the DTM

With the advent of the Second World War, competitions resumed regularly from the 1950s, marked by the birth of the Formula 1. It was precisely in the first two championships in the history of this category that Alfa Romeo, always with its Quadrifoglio, climbed to the top of the world, first with Giuseppe ‘Nino’ ​​Farina and later with Juan Manuel Fangio, both at the wheel of the legendary ‘Alfettas. ‘ 158 and 159. After the ‘stop’ at the Circus, the Snake enriched his palmarès in the 70s, in this case with two world titles in the Sport prototypes world championship with the 33 TT 12, in 1975, and two years later with the 33 SC 12. In the following decade, the GTV 6 2.5 allowed the Milanese manufacturer not only to win four consecutive European Touring Car Championships, but also to console itself from the disappointing return to Formula 1, characterized by few satisfactions and not even one success (Alfa Romeo will then return as the current title sponsor of Sauber in 2019). Memorable, among the many other successes achieved in the tourism category, was that of Nicola Larini’s 155 V6 TI, which put an end to the dominance of the German manufacturers in the championship DTM extension in 1993.

Four-leaf clover on the track and on the road

Four-leaf clover which has therefore brought good luck to Alfa Romeo on many occasions in the world of competitions, but which has not been lacking either on the road cars. Between the ’60s and ’80s, the first to bring the logo on the bodywork (green for the sportier models, and gold for the more luxurious ones) were the Giulia Sprint GT Veloce and the 1750 GT Veloce, while from the 1980s ‘Quadrifoglio’ also appeared in the designations of various automobiles, such as the 33 Quadrifoglio Verde or the 164 Quadrifoglio Verde. Over the years, the Q initial both for some models, such as the Q4, and for some technical solutions such as the Q-System automatic gearbox. Since 2008, the Quadrifoglio has returned as a real logo on the bodywork of the Myth and of Julietto then be recognized as a real range: the latest, for example, is the ‘Cloverleaf’ version of Alfa Romeo Stelviothe first SUV designed by the Milanese company.