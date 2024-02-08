The World Government Summit 2024, which will be held in Dubai from February 12 to 14, is witnessing a noticeable increase in Arab participation, both in size and quality, which indicates increasing interest from various Arab countries and governments in actively participating in this huge global event, which has become a platform for The most important international platforms for anticipating and designing future trends in various fields affecting the lives of societies. More than 100 Arab ministers participate in the summit’s work, led by the Ministers of Finance, the Ministers of Youth, the Ministers of Health, the Ministers of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministers of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministers of Administrative Development, and the heads of government development agencies. .

With a greater number of Arab countries keen to participate in the summit, and their governments being represented by high-level delegations, the summit has now received qualitative participation from broader Arab sectors, both at the level of organizations, institutions and companies, which reflects the special importance of the agenda presented by the summit and its impact on bringing about positive change in all aspects. Life in the region. The large number of participants also reflects the summit’s keenness to embrace discussions that promote the development and prosperity of the region and meet the aspirations of its people.

The most prominent participating ministers

The summit, in its current session, is characterized by broader Arab participation at the level of leaders, ministers and government officials, and the list of the most prominent Arab ministers and officials participating in key sessions during the summit includes: the Minister of Finance and National Economy of Bahrain, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Amr. Talaat, the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan, Ahmed Al-Hanandeh, the Minister of Industry and Trade in Morocco, Riad Mazour, the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir, the Minister of Health in Bahrain, Dr. Jalila bint Al-Sayyid Jawad Hassan, and the Minister of Finance in Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Jadaan, The Minister of Economy and Finance in Morocco, Nadia Fattah, the Minister of Finance in Iraq, Taif Sami Muhammad, the Minister of Finance in Somalia, Bihi Iman Aji, the Minister of Finance in Jordan, Dr. Muhammad Al-Assas, the Minister of Finance in Kuwait, Fahd Al-Jarallah, and the Minister of Finance in Egypt, Muhammad Al-Maait, the Minister of Finance of Qatar, Ali Al-Kuwari, the Minister of Finance of Lebanon, Dr. Youssef Khalil, the Minister of Finance of Tunisia, Siham Al-Boughdiri Namsia, the Minister of Finance of Mauritania, Islamo Ould Mohamed Embadi, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and the Secretary-General For the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Jassim Al-Budaiwi.

Ministerial meetings

Arab ministers also participate in ministerial meetings and specialized forums held within the activities of the World Government Summit, which includes 23 ministerial meetings, round table meetings, and 15 specialized forums. Among the most prominent meetings that bring together Arab ministers during the summit are the meeting of Arab finance ministers, the meeting of energy ministers, and the meeting of justice ministers. The meeting of the Ministers of Administrative and Government Development within the Arab Government Administration Forum, and the meeting of the Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports.

Since its inception, the World Government Summit has placed, at the forefront of its objectives, making significant contributions to bringing about exceptional positive change in the region, whether in the nature of the work of governments, the services they provide, and their readiness for future developments, or keeping the countries of the Arab world abreast of developments taking place in various sectors, as it enriches important discussions. And the dialogues that bring together decision-makers, experts and minds from around the world, the experience of the participating Arab governments, in addition to the fact that the summit represents an important link for the participating governments and ministers to exchange knowledge and experiences with global governments and major companies hosted by the summit from various countries and which are considered a key player in future developments. The Summit is also considered an effective platform for concluding fruitful international partnerships in enabling Arab governments, organizations and bodies to serve their development goals.

An effective agenda to promote development

The summit is receiving increasing Arab interest in the various topics on its agenda, which in their entirety represent a fundamental foundation for achieving the desired renaissance in the Arab region, restoring the civilizational role, promoting development and prosperity, meeting peoples’ aspirations, empowering Arab youth, and opening horizons, opportunities, and hope for a better tomorrow for future generations. The summit’s agenda witnesses Arab participation. Broaden discussions on developments in government policies, economic and commercial developments, urban growth, the environment, and the changes imposed by the acceleration of technological development and artificial intelligence, in addition to the various challenges witnessed by the region and the world and the opportunities that can be seized despite these challenges.

The summit, with its exceptional and qualitative outcomes, represents a valuable opportunity for the region to explore future opportunities, stay constantly informed of global developments in various sectors, adopt the best ways to catch up with these developments, and reduce the gap with the world in many vital fields, especially rapidly developing scientific and technological fields and what they impose. Major changes affect the lives of societies as a whole.

