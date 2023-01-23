In the background, on the left, the former president of the Valencia Provincial Council, Alfonso Rus, of the PP, and in the center, with a vest, Marcos Benavent, the ‘money junkie’. Monica Torres

The trial for the alleged irregular hiring of 16 people by the Valencia Provincial Council and the Generalitat between 2004 and 2015 began this Monday with a double setback for Alfonso Rus, former president of the PP corporation. The former popular leader of the province of Valencia faces 12 years in prison, like other party leaders. There are 26 defendants in total, including one of his closest collaborators, Marcos Benavent, the “money junkie”, as he defined himself on an occasion in which he said he felt sorry. For him, nine years in prison are requested after having collaborated with the Prosecutor’s Office.

The double setback for Rus and the rest of the main defendants lies, first, in the fact that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has announced that a dozen of these workers have admitted not exercising any function in the public companies in which they were hired, Imelsa (from the Diputación , dedicated to boosting the local economy) or Ciegsa (from the Generalitat, which built schools), both run by the PP. Some of them did not even show up at the workplace. They are called workers zombies. And second, Rus’s lawyer has failed in his request for annulment of the process by trying to cast doubt on the flash drives that collected the recordings that Benavent made to various popular leaders and that are the basis of a good part of the pieces of the call in a generic way Taula case, Nor has he been able to have those audios annulled as evidence in this piece also called case Imelsa.

The vast majority of the contracts in question (13) had a personal or professional relationship with the PP. Among them, for example, was a former player of the Xàtiva Olympic, the club that Rus presided over in the town where he was also mayor. But there are also three contracted who were apparently related to the PSPV-PSOE.

one of those three zombies in relation to the socialist party, Francisco Javier Cañizares, has been about to cause the trial to be suspended by resigning his lawyer and requesting one ex officio. In addition, he has come to ratify the arguments of the Prosecutor’s Office that assured in his letter that he “never” went to Imelsa and that she worked for the PSOE. “They have put the lawyer on me and they want me to say that she worked at Imelsa but she worked at the PSOE in maintenance. Do I have to go to a lawyer who says the opposite of me? I want a lawyer who tells the truth ”, he pointed out after being required by the court to explain this last minute decision when the process has been underway for years.

According to the instruction, Cañizares was hired for almost four years in Imelsa and received a little more than 108,000 euros and although theoretically he should have been an advisor to Toni Gaspar, then a deputy and now president of the Provincial Council, he never exercised that function. Despite the fact that his lawyer has also resigned from his defense after hearing it, the court has rejected both requests and has established that the process continue.

The popular ex-president has entered the City of Justice surrounded by notable media expectation but calm. “I am very calm. I already wanted to, seven years old… I already wanted to at least talk, because my lawyers won’t let me, ”he assured. However, and although he was expected to be the first to testify, it has finally been agreed that the defendants who have admitted to the facts should do so first, so we will have to wait to hear his version. Even so, this first day was used for the previous questions.

His lawyer has questioned the validity as evidence of the flash drive that the deputy of Esquerra Unida Rosa Pérez delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office and that included the recordings that Benavent made of various popular leaders. That memory, a Kingston brand, was a copy of another, an Intenso brand, owned by Mariano López, former father-in-law of the money junkie and that he assures that he found them in a computer that was in a country house that he had and in which both of them usually coincided when he was married to his daughter. In the audios is the recording in which, supposedly, Rus counted a wad of bills.

“It was not a flash drive legalized, its dump has not been authorized by anyone and there has been no chain of custody”, assured Rus’ lawyer, who has indicated that both Pérez and López made “a selection of greatest hits” and manipulated them. “Without him, there would be no Taula case”, he has sentenced. His request, which was joined by many other lawyers, was ruled out by the court while waiting to hear the result of the expert evidence carried out by this party and after assuring the Prosecutor’s Office that the custody was correct, that the UCO analyzed the flash drive Kingston and that, as has been proven, in the two memories “the audios are exactly the same and are not manipulated”. Other petitions alleging that these audios were stolen from Benavent by his former father-in-law were not admitted either.

The Court has joined the pieces of the 16 workers zombies fictitious that apparently were contracted in public companies dependent on the Ministry of Education (Ciegsa) and the Diputación de Valencia (Imelsa).

In the case of Ciegsa, the Prosecutor’s Office points out that it was the former regional secretary Máximo Caturla, who “following the orders of Alfonso Rus”, of whom he was one of his trusted leaders, hired “at least four people” who were all affiliated or PP supporters. He made it aware that “they were not going to perform any function within the company, producing a diversion of public funds for the personal benefit of the defendants.”

As for Imelsa, “with the clear purpose of political and personal clientelism” the public company was used “to distribute favors using public funds,” according to the Public Ministry. The people hired, according to that letter, knew that they were not going to do any work in Imelsa and that their hiring corresponded to the “personal, professional or party” interest of Rus, Benavent and Emilio Llopis, Rus’ chief of staff.

Among those hired was a footballer from the Olímpic de Xàtiva, who was chaired by Rus, an unemployed housewife from this same town or a personal friend of the former provincial president of the PP. But, in addition, from Imelsa the salaries of two workers from the communication company La Gráfica were paid, something that its owner, Jose Adolfo Vedri, has recognized, who has returned the money they collected. José Esterlich has also returned it, hired because of his friendship with Benavent.

In the public company another six contracts were made, three of them linked to the PP but another three to the PSPV. In addition to Cañizares, the Prosecutor’s Office points to two others. “Taking advantage of the situation created and far from denouncing the situation as a director of Imelsa, the defendant Rafael Rubio, director of the public company for the PSOE, requested the favor of manager Marcos Benavent to hire two people close to the socialist party that was in strike,” explains the Prosecutor’s Office. Rubio is also listed as a defendant in the Azud plot for having, allegedly, accepted bribes for not denouncing irregular concretions in the Valencia City Council by collaborators and relatives of former mayor Rita Barberá.