Real Madrid has gotten into the habit of focusing on young promises to develop its sporting project, but this is not something that they have only done in recent years. Next we leave a list of 10 young promises of the white club that ended up failing:
The first one that comes to everyone’s head is Jesé. The striker broke in like the young man of the future, with a goal, speed and overflow. He was put at the “table” of the soccer elite, but after a knee injury he was never the same again. The Spaniard currently plays for Sampdoria and is 29 years old.
Gago arrived at Real Madrid at the age of 20 and people were talking about the new Redondo, but the 20 million euros invested in the kid didn’t work out. The performance of the Argentine was not as expected and after several assignments and team changes in Europe, he returned to Argentina. He is now 36 years old and retired.
Robinho was the typical player who, seeing two of his actions, convinced you that he was going to be a crack, but apart from his great debut with Real Madrid, he didn’t have much more prominence. The Brazilian cost 24 million euros and spent three years in Spain before leaving for Manchester City, where he did not stand out either.
He amazed Madrid in the lower categories and they bet heavily on him, paying 14 million to Feyenoord. He didn’t have too many minutes and the ones he played weren’t spectacular at all, so he passed without pain or glory.
At the age of 23, he arrived at Real Madrid with the expectation of being able to cover the role of Xabi Alonso in the future, but the almost 40 million euros invested were almost in vain. The pressure of such a big club reduced the high level that he showed at Real Sociedad and in two years he was out of Madrid.
The signing of Edwin Congo is probably the most surreal in the club’s history. The Colombian arrived for 5 million euros as a football promise, but he did not play for a minute wearing the white shirt, he only played a friendly.
They nicknamed him the new Cafu, but he didn’t even come close. Madrid signed him from Sao Paulo at the age of 21 and he endured a season in Spain, playing three minutes. After that, he returned to his club and in Brazil he had more fortune, winning the Copa Libertadores with three different teams.
He arrived at Valdebebas at the same time as Rodrygo and Vinicius, but his performance has not been the same. Madrid signed him for 30 million euros and loaned him to Borussia Dortmund with the idea of doing the same as with Carvajal. But he did not convince in Germany and now plays for Girona, still on loan from the white club.
The striker arrived after a great season with Eintracht Frankfurt and at 22 he looked like the next great scorer. Real Madrid paid 60 million euros for a player who later had almost no minutes and could not prove why he was signed. He now plays for Fiorentina.
Odriozola stood out at Real Sociedad for his great speed and Real Madrid paid 32 million euros. They followed the same trend as with Reinier or Carvajal and he went to Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, and although his time with the teams was not entirely bad, he is far from what was expected of him. Right now he is still at Real Madrid, but he has almost no minutes and it seems that it will be one of the summer outings.
