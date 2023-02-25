He FC Barcelona It is popular for being a club that bets both on the production of youngsters in ‘La Masía’ and also for betting on the acquisition of young players, with the sole intention of strengthening and strengthening all its teams. Over the years, some young players who have played in the ranks of the culé club have ended up having a good career in elite football, but below, we will review a list of the 10 young stars who promised a lot and ended up failing.
The first on this list is the Croatian soccer player Alen Halilovic. He arrived at the culé club very young and looked so good that many called him the “new Messi”. He had a very particular style of playing and there were high expectations for him. Finally, he ended up leaving the club without having transcended or reached much.
The young attacker on the left, Gerard Deulofeu, is another of those who make up this list and obviously could not be missing. They had him as a mix between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, because of his way of playing and he promised a lot. Finally, he was unable to transcend his football and some issues with his way of being ended up moving him away from Barça.
Despite playing for Wolves in the Premier League, the case of the extreme right is similar to that of the previous ones. Due to his power, explosiveness and agility, they left him as a highly promising player. It has always been difficult to get a good winger and that is why Adama had everything to emerge, but unfortunately it was not like that. He ended up leaving the club at a very young age.
The Isaac Cuenca case is quite interesting. The young midfielder made the leap to the first team after having shown some quality to compete. But after failing match after match, he was ultimately written off.
What happened with Yusuf Demir was a bit different from the ones mentioned above. He arrived on loan to Barcelona with the intention of playing for Barça B, but he looked so good that they decided to give him constant dynamics with the first team. He did not gravitate to his game as expected and also had an important minute clause that prevented him from continuing.
The case of a winger, fast, versatile and promising, is repeated. Cristian Tello had these interesting features at one end. Everyone saw him as a player with tremendous potential, yet he didn’t end up impacting the game the way his coaches expected.
Another of the great young promises that FC Barcelona had was Bojan Krkic. Everyone was excited about him. He entered the dynamics of the first team well and gave good results, they even compared him several times with Messi, claiming that he would be the “new Messi”. Finally, his game was not enough to stay in the elite.
The right-back position has always been very difficult for Barça to fill. When Bellerín enters the scene, he made everyone turn their eyes to him. He finally did not transcend in the Barça teams and ended up leaving.
The international with Mexico, “Gio” dos Santos, was another of the young players who at one point dazzled the coaches and the Culé fans. He ended up leaving the club and many felt sorry for him.
The case of Martín Montoya is similar to that of Héctor Bellerín. With the premise of how difficult it is to fill that right-back position, with a series of good games, Montoya managed to attract attention. He was finally ruled out due to his inconsistency in the game.
