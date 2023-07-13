10 years without playing soccer: see the terrible nudge that unleashed a historic penalty

10 years without playing soccer. That was the sanction that the Mendoza Indoor Soccer Federation, in Argentina, decided to impose on the player José Loscocco for attacking his rival, Mariano Jaurrieta, with a brutal elbow.

The event occurred in the match between Godoy Cruz and the Municipality of San Martín, for the Senior Gold futsal category.

The video of the moment realize the gravity of what happened.

10-year penalty for serious elbowing

Godoy Cruz was winning 4-2 and qualified for the final of the tournament when this incident occurred.

The elbow left Jaurrieta without reaction, who fell to the ground, impacting his neck and scaring everyone present.

According to reports, Godoy Cruz’s player received five stitches and had to be hospitalized. He ended up with a 10 centimeter cut on his head.

Doctors at the stadium quickly assisted him and controlled the bleeding while they waited for the ambulance.

Finally, the disciplinary court of the Mendoza Indoor Soccer Federation decided to apply a harsh sanction to the player from the Municipality of San Martín, who already had a history of similar events: will be disabled for 10 years. A historical sanction in the discipline.

*With information from El País, from Uruguay.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)