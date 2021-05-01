D.he reactor disaster in Fukushima was only over a few weeks when Angela Merkel inaugurated the Baltic 1 wind farm on May 2, 2011. The Chancellor passed the seven square kilometer area in the Baltic Sea, 16 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß peninsula, in a helicopter. Baltic 1 was the first commercial offshore wind farm in Germany, and theoretically it was supposed to supply electricity for up to 50,000 households – it is hard to imagine that such wind farms could achieve the energy transition that Merkel had in mind.

The group that realized Baltic 1 was also by no means geographically predestined for the advance: Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (ENBW) from Karlsruhe. “The initial investment for Baltic 1 has not yet been recovered,” says Georgios Stamatelopoulos, looking back, quasi Mister Windkraft of ENBW and future Chief Technology Officer, about the experiment, which often stuttered at the beginning. But Stamatelopoulos prefers to emphasize the fact that the park is ultimately running better than expected, because untypical winds from the land towards the Baltic Sea can also be exploited. At least Baltic 1 is already making profit margins – and for ENBW it is the beginning of a success story.

For the industry in Germany, which needs green electricity in order to achieve its own climate goals and to operate CO2-neutrally as quickly as possible, Baltic 1 is little more than a mini-project. Last year Germany recorded 7.8 gigawatts of power from offshore wind power, which is 156 times as much as Baltic 1.Nevertheless, the pace of expansion has to pick up quite a bit if Germany achieves the 2030 target of 20 gigawatts from the north – and wants to reach the Baltic Sea.

The relations are likely to change quickly

However, it is precisely the demand from industry that could drive development, the ENBW managers make clear. PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) is the abbreviation for long-term power purchase agreements that can turn industrial demand into concrete investment projects. “We do this not only for our systems, but also for project planners across Europe,” says ENBW. The calculation: Because the energy company stands for stability, smaller project planners also get the necessary loans from the bank.

ENBW, in turn, supplies the PPA buyers with the local proof of origin for the green electricity and offsets the typically extremely volatile performance of alternative energy sources. “There is great interest in it,” reports the ENBW manager responsible for portfolio development, Stefan Klansy. ENBW’s first PPA partner two years ago was Energiekontor from Bremen. Rumor has it that the first deals with large corporations could be concluded in just a few weeks.

If the name ENBW was still for a nuclear company when Baltic 1 was inaugurated ten years ago, 39 percent of ENBW’s electricity production now comes from renewable energies, and these account for almost 30 percent of the group result. The relations are likely to change quickly, not only because ENBW is well positioned with sales via PPA, but also because production has long since advanced into completely different dimensions.

While Baltic 1 with its 21 windmills was designed for a total output of almost 50 megawatts, Baltic 2 in the neighborhood already had 300 megawatts. With “Hohe See und Albatros”, ENBW generates enough electricity in the North Sea to supply the private households of a 1.5 million-inhabitant city like Munich – with 640 megawatts this is currently the largest offshore wind energy project in Germany. ENBW is also realizing the first offshore park without subsidies in the North Sea: He Dreiht, with an expected 900 megawatts from 2025.

All of this is nothing compared to the latest project: Together with RWE, ENBW will soon be supplying seven million Brits with wind power. In February, the two groups were awarded the contract to build wind farms off the Irish coast – each with an output of 3 gigawatts.