Scenes of riots in Tunisia… Ten years after the fall of the dictatorial regime of Ben Ali, young people brave the health curfew, from 4 pm, and confront the police in the poor districts of Tunis, in Kasserine, Sousse, Bizerte, Terbouba, Siliana, Hammamet, Sidi Hassine … The Interior Ministry announced on Monday the arrest of 600 people, including minors, since the night of January 15. His spokesperson talks about young people who “Burn tires and garbage cans to hamper the movement of security forces.” According to him, “It has nothing to do with the protest movements guaranteed by law and the Constitution”. The revendications “Normally take place during the day (…) and without criminal acts”, He commented in an interview with private radio Mosaic, reports AFP. The same source indicates that the army has deployed reinforcements in many areas to protect public buildings. Islamists cry out for looting, vandalism and manipulation of the youth to sow chaos in the country.

A bleak economic context

The president of the Destourien Party, Abir Moussi (PLD, right wing nostalgic for the old regime), affirms that sponsors pay young insurgents, even calling the clashes an attempt to ” Rebellion ” against the President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed. The leader of Qalb Tounes (In the heart of Tunisia, right), Nabil Karoui, calls for the opening of investigations. On the political level, the executive once again confirms its instability. The Prime Minister reshuffles his government in a context of arm wrestling between the Head of State and the majority parties in Parliament, who have imposed their conditions in order to isolate the presidency.

The crisis is in fact latent and the economic context of the darkest. The IMF has cut supplies since March 2020 and tourism, an essential activity, is completely paralyzed by the new coronavirus pandemic (175,065 cases, including 5,528 deaths). Unemployment is rising steadily, prices are soaring, and in the heart of a very fragmented Parliament, elected officials are struggling to vote on the 2021 budget. Described as vandals and manipulated troublemakers, the rioters are in reality the echo of this political and social stagnation. Fire has caught on in miserable urban areas where all prospects are shattered. From Tunis to Kasserine, the poorest of localities, the great mass of young people consumed by despair cry out their anger. But without having too many illusions. The country appears to be at an impasse.