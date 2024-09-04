After 10 years on the run, Jorge Arturo “N” was arrested in Durango for his alleged responsibility in the Murder of a baby in Axochiapan, MorelosThe Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) managed to arrest him in coordination with local authorities.

The events occurred on the night of September 19, 2014, ten years ago. At her home, located in the Carmen neighborhood, the victim’s mother, a 10 month old girlwitnessed the brutal attack.

Jorge Arturo “N” entered one of the rooms at the time, 33 years old, where he attacked the infant, causing fatal injuries. After the attack, he left the place, leaving the mother with the scene of her lifeless daughter.

The complaint was filed immediately, and an investigation was launched that resulted in an arrest warrant. However, the attacker fled, eluding justice for a decade.

Thanks to the continuity of the investigations, the authorities located the suspect in Durango. After the collaboration requests were issued, AIC agents moved to the northern state, where, together with the Durango Prosecutor’s Office, they captured Jorge Arturo “N”, now 44 years old.

The detainee was brought before a control judge by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crime of Femicide, who formulated the charge of qualified homicide.

The judge, after evaluating the evidence presented, linked Jorge Arturo “N” to the proceedings and ordered preventive detention as a precautionary measure. Two months were granted for the completion of the complementary investigations.