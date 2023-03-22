Regulators, including the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), have raised concerns that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft for $69 billion could significantly reduce the ability of PlayStation to compete since Microsoft would get the property of the series call of dutythat sony He has described as “irreplaceable”.

In an attempt to get the deal approved, Microsoft has told regulators that it is willing to make available to PlayStation every new game of call of duty the same day you arrive Xbox for a period of 10 years, with full content and equivalent functionalities.

And in a newly released document, the company has told the CMA that it believes a decade is long enough for sony create alternatives to call of duty.

“At the Remedies Hearing, the CMA asked Microsoft if the duration of 10 years was enough and if there would be a problem for sony at the end of this period. The 10-year period is,” Microsoft wrote.

“Microsoft believes that a period of 10 years is sufficient for sonyas a leading brand in the distribution of software and consoles, develop alternatives to CoD.

“The 10-year term will extend to the next generation of consoles [redactado]. Furthermore, the practical effect will go beyond the 10-year term agreement, as games downloaded in the last year of the agreement can continue to be played for the life of that console (and beyond, via backwards compatibility). )”.

In its dealings with regulators, sony has argued that it would be impossible for them to replace call of duty if the series were no longer available in PlayStation.

In response to questions submitted by Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense, which subsequently approved the agreement, sony qualified to call of duty as “an essential game: a blockbuster, AAA game that has no rival.”

He wrote: “According to a 2019 study, ‘The importance of call of duty for entertainment, in general, it is indescribable’. The brand was the only video game IP to break into the top 10 of all entertainment brands among fans, joining powerhouses like Star Wars, game of Thrones, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings“.

“call of duty It’s so popular that it influences users’ console choice, and its community of loyal users is so entrenched that even if a competitor had the budget to develop a similar product, they couldn’t rival it.”

In the just posted answer from Microsoft to the CMA, it is noted that the 10-year term is longer than or equal to prior license remedies imposed in other mergers.

“Although Microsoft is prepared to continue constructively discussing this with the CMA, there is no basis for extending the agreement beyond the period proposed by Microsoft,” he says.

The final report of the CMA on the merger of Activision Blizzard It will be released on April 26.

Via: VGC

